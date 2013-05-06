Singapore shares rose on Monday as positive data from the United
States instilled optimism and boosted investor confidence, while
shares of COSCO Corp tumbled to their lowest in more
than four years on disappointing earnings.
The Straits Times Index gained 0.4 percent to
3,383.25, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.9 percent.
Shares of COSCO Corp Ltd, a unit of China's maritime
conglomerate China Ocean Shipping (Group) Co, fell more than 6
percent to S$0.815 after the company posted a 65 percent drop in
its first-quarter net profit.
More than four million shares of COSCO were traded, 2.3
times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.
Brokers were bearish on COSCO Corp as the shipping market
remained in doldrums.
"Shipbuilding outlook remains bleak with margins expected to
deteriorate further into the year," Maybank Kim Eng said in a
research note, keeping a "sell" rating with an unchanged target
price of S$0.73.
OCBC Investment Research downgraded the stock to 'sell' and
cut its fair value estimate to S$0.76 from S$0.90, saying it
expects the company's operating margins to remain under great
pressure notwithstanding improving gains in efficiency and
productivity.