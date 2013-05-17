US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
Singapore shares hit their highest in nearly five-and-a-half years, while Singapore Airlines Ltd was on course for its biggest daily drop in nearly 19 months after posting disappointing results.
The Straits Times Index rose nearly half a percent to 3,457.07 points, its highest since the beginning of 2008, and the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched down 0.2 percent.
Shares of Asia's second-biggest airline, SIA, fell as much as 4.4 percent to S$10.95, its lowest in nearly three weeks, after the company reported weaker-than-expected full-year results and warned of a tough environment.
About 1.4 million shares of SIA changed hands, more than double of its 30-day average in trading volume.
"With the lacklustre results, continuing challenges ahead, and possible disappointment over the lack of a special dividend that some on the street had anticipated, we expect selling pressure on the counter, especially after it gained 8 percent since mid-April," said OCBC Investment Research in a note.
It downgraded SIA to "sell" with a fair value estimate of S$10.00.
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.