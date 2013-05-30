Singapore shares fell for a second day to their lowest in five
weeks, led by drops in interest-rate sensitives such as property
stocks, as concerns about a potential rollback of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus programme weighed on the region.
The Straits Times Index dropped 1.4 percent to
S$3,321.08, underperforming the 0.5 percent decline in MCSI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
.
Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties was
one of the biggest losers on the index, falling as much as 4.6
percent to S$2.72. CapitaMall Trust, Singapore's
largest shopping mall landlord, dropped 2.8 percent.
Yields on 10-year Singapore government bonds have risen by
around 40 basis points in recent weeks, and a government auction
of seven-year bonds on Wednesday saw relatively weak demand.
Banking shares also fell, with United Overseas Bank
dropping as much as 3.6 percent.
DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest bank, was
down 2 percent at S$16.77. DBS was the top traded stock by value
on Thursday.
12:20 (0420 GMT)