Singapore shares weakened, while the world's biggest offshore
oil rig builder Keppel Corporation Ltd gained on news
that it won an $800 million rig order from Azerbaijan.
The Straits Times Index dropped 0.7 percent to
3,265.44, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.7 percent.
Shares of Keppel Corp rose as much as 1 percent to S$10.68,
after the company announced that it won a contract from Caspian
Drilling Company Ltd, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan Republic, to build a semisubmersible drilling rig,
worth about $800 million.
"This contract will lift Keppel's year-to-date wins to S$2.4
billion, forming 41 percent of our full year assumption of S$6
billion," said DBS Group Research, keeping an unchanged "buy"
rating and target price of S$13.00.
Other brokerages had a bullish outlook on Keppel Corp.
"With Keppel's seven jack-up orders to date, all based on
its KFELS B class jackup designs, we believe the outlook for
margins in 2014 continues to improve," said Barclays analysts,
keeping Keppel as its top pick in the rig-building space.
The oil and gas sector index gained 0.4
percent on Wednesday, down 1 percent so far this year, lagging
behind the benchmark index's 3 percent rise.
1100 (0300 GMT)