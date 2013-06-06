Singapore shares fell to their lowest since mid-January, led by a decline in the banking sector, amid growing uncertainty over the fate of the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme.

The Straits Times Index fell as much as 2.9 percent to 3,196.23, down 7.7 percent from this year's peak on May 22, but up nearly 1 percent year to date.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.9 percent.

Shares of United Overseas Bank Ltd fell to their lowest in more than seven weeks, dropping as much as 2.4 percent to S$20.29.

Among other banking stocks, Southeast Asia's biggest bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd fell 1.8 percent to S$16.10, extending its decline for the second consecutive session.

The Fed's stimulus, aiming to kick-start the world's largest economy by keeping ultra-low interest rates, has helped U.S. stock market scale consecutive record highs. Investors have been closely watching for signs that the Fed may scale back its monetary stimulus in coming months.

Nomura analysts said they expect the success of quantitative easing would result in self-sustaining growth and a constructive level of inflation, which should render higher long-term bond yields nearly inevitable.

"We do think skittish global markets have overreacted to higher bond yields and steeper curves, mistakenly assuming they must be negative for growth, risk and stocks. Quite the contrary," Nomura analysts said in a research note.

1200 (0400 GMT)

11:17 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS raises Ezion Holdings earnings forecast

Rising demand for liftboats will help offshore service provider Ezion Holdings Ltd retain strong growth, said DBS Vickers Securities, raising its earnings forecast and price target.

Ezion shares rose as much as 3.1 percent to S$2.32, on course for its biggest daily climb in more than a week, outstripping a 0.6 percent fall in the oil and gas sector index .

"The group is poised to ride on the rising demand for liftboat/service rigs in Asia and robust activities in United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM)," DBS said in a note.

DBS raised its forecast for Ezion's financial year 2014 and 2015 earnings by 3 percent and 15 percent respectively, and lifted its price target to S$3.00 from S$2.52.

"It has a unique business proposition that offers fascinating growth and high earnings visibility," the brokerage said.

The lead in the liftboat market helped Ezion's net income in the three months ended March 31 jump to $46.15 million from $14.08 million a year.