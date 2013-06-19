Singapore shares drifted lower, snapping three consecutive
sessions of gains, with investors waiting for more clarity on
the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy step.
The Straits Times Index was down 0.3 percent at
3,218.41 points on Wednesday, almost in line with the fall in
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
.
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd led the decline on the
index, falling more than 2 percent. Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd, Olam International Ltd and Singapore
Airlines Ltd dropped more than 1 percent each.
"Going forward, with the Singapore market's average 12-month
forward PE (price-earnings) at 3,287 and the 50 percent
retracement level also around that level, we see short-term
resistance there," DBS Vickers said in a report.
Shares of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
were the top outperformer, rising as much as 2.3 percent to
S$4.08, the highest since June 4. Its aerospace arm had secured
deals with Qatar Airways, Spring Airlines Japan and UTC
Aerospace Systems.
Shares of Singapore property developer City Developments Ltd
rose for the fourth session in a row. Home sales in
the city-state rose 5.4 percent in May and City Developments had
one of the best-selling projects.