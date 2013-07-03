Singapore shares fell after a survey showed that growth in
China's services sector in June slowed to its weakest pace in
nine months, but small-cap AsiaMedic Ltd surged after
announcing a cord blood bank joint venture.
The Straits Times Index was down 0.8 percent at
3,148.65 points. Global Logistic Properties Ltd, which
owns warehouses in China and Japan, was the biggest decliner,
falling more than 3 percent.
Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd,
Southeast Asia's biggest telecommunications company, and
CapitaMall Trust fell more than 2 percent each.
Shares of Singapore healthcare services provider AsiaMedic
bucked the trend, jumping as much as 20.5 percent to S$0.135,
the highest since Feb. 20. More than 25 million shares were
traded, 37 times the average full-day volume over the past 30
days.
AsiaMedic said its subsidiary had agreed to set up a joint
venture company with Cryoviva International Pte Ltd to carry out
the business of cord blood stem cell banking in Singapore,
China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.
Cryoviva's major shareholder is Ravi Kant Jaipura, the
founder of RJ Corp India, which has interests in education,
healthcare, food and beverage and property.