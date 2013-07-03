Singapore shares fell after a survey showed that growth in China's services sector in June slowed to its weakest pace in nine months, but small-cap AsiaMedic Ltd surged after announcing a cord blood bank joint venture.

The Straits Times Index was down 0.8 percent at 3,148.65 points. Global Logistic Properties Ltd, which owns warehouses in China and Japan, was the biggest decliner, falling more than 3 percent.

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest telecommunications company, and CapitaMall Trust fell more than 2 percent each.

Shares of Singapore healthcare services provider AsiaMedic bucked the trend, jumping as much as 20.5 percent to S$0.135, the highest since Feb. 20. More than 25 million shares were traded, 37 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

AsiaMedic said its subsidiary had agreed to set up a joint venture company with Cryoviva International Pte Ltd to carry out the business of cord blood stem cell banking in Singapore, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Cryoviva's major shareholder is Ravi Kant Jaipura, the founder of RJ Corp India, which has interests in education, healthcare, food and beverage and property.