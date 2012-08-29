Singapore shares were slightly up, but Olam International underperformed the broader market after the commodities firm reported a 14 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit and several brokers cut their target prices.

The Straits Times Index was up 0.25 percent at 3,047.72 points, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1 percent higher.

Olam shares fell as much as 3 percent to a three-week low and were the biggest decliner on the STI on Wednesday. Some 19.9 million shares changed hands, 1.9 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

Shares of Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's second-largest oil rig builder, rose as much as 1.4 percent after its unit secured a contract worth $674 million to carry out work for two floating production storage and offloading vessels.

The Singapore-listed shares of IHH Healthcare Bhd rose as much as 3.6 percent after the world's second-biggest listed healthcare provider by market value posted a more than five-fold jump in second-quarter profit.

IHH is also listed in Kuala Lumpur.

1250 (0450 GMT)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)

************************************************************

12:11 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Olam down after Q4 profit fall, brokers cut target

Shares of Olam International Ltd fell as much as 3 percent to a three-week low after the Singapore commodities firm reported a 14 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit and several brokers cut their target prices.

Olam shares hit an intra-day low of S$1.93 on Wednesday, the weakest level since Aug 7. More than 19 million shares changed hands, 1.8 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

Olam reported net profit of S$109.5 million ($87.4 million) for the three months ended June, down from S$127.4 million a year earlier, partly dragged by its industrial raw materials segment.

"Olam expects challenging market conditions to persist in the near term (in particular cotton, for at least another six months)," DBS Vickers said, cutting its earnings estimates for 2013-2015 fiscal years by 9-14 percent on lower margin outlook.

DBS reduced its target price on Olam to S$1.80 from S$2.00 and maintained its 'hold' rating.

Nomura said with Olam shares having gone up 20 percent in the last three months and no visible near-term catalyst, it expects some weakness in the stock. Nomura cut its target price to S$2.50 from S$2.60 but maintained 'buy'.

CIMB Research said it believes Olam has survived the worst of the earnings compression, as cotton is expected to recover from the second quarter of 2013 and the group will reap rewards as acquisitions start to pay off.

CIMB maintained its 'outperform' rating and S$2.61 target price on Olam.

1152 (0452 GMT)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)

($1 = 1.2532 Singapore dollars)