Singapore shares dropped to a one-month low, weighed by
losses in United Overseas Bank Ltd, and as investors
stayed on the sidelines awaiting hints about further U.S.
stimulus from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
UOB shares fell 2.3 percent to S$19.33, as it trades
ex-dividend. Nearly 1.2 million shares were traded, compared
with its full day average volume of 1.4 million shares over the
last five sessions.
Commodity firm Olam International extended its
losses after it reported quarterly earnings, prompting several
analysts to cut their target prices for the company.
By 0332 GMT, Olam shares were down 2.6 percent at S$1.90,
with 12.4 million shares traded.
The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1 percent to
3,011.15 points, its lowest level since July 31. Asian shares
were also at a one-month low, with the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1
percent.
Bernanke will speak on Friday at the Jackson Hole meeting of
central bankers and economists, an event he has used in the
previous two years to signal the Fed's policy intentions.
Shares of oil and gas services firm AusGroup Ltd
gained 5.3 percent to S$0.395 after it posted an 88 percent jump
in its fourth-quarter net profit, helped by higher margins and
sales from major projects.
9:29 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Offshore marine, property firms
may see delistings-CIMB
A string of privatisations in Singapore is likely to
continue, helped by cash-rich buyers, highly-valued Asian
consumer franchises and battered valuations for cyclical
companies, CIMB Research has said.
Singapore's market has recently seen a few privatisation
offers, including Heineken's for Tiger Beer maker Asia
Pacific Breweries and Thai energy firm PTT's
offer to buy out Sakari Resources Ltd for $960
million.
CIMB said stocks that may receive privatisation offers
include offshore marine firms CH Offshore and KS
Energy, as well as property developers such as Bukit
Sembawang and Ho Bee.
To narrow down a list of companies that could be privatised,
CIMB looked at stocks trading below 1 standard deviation from
their historical trading ranges and shareholders with interest
and means to de-list the companies.
"We believe that globally, corporates have been building up
cash to prepare for the worst, ever since the global financial
crisis. They have the means to make an offer," CIMB said in a
report.
9:37 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Dairy Farm to gain from
Carrefour's Singapore closures-CIMB
The closing of France's Carrefour supermarkets in
Singapore will benefit Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd
, as it gets a chance to extend its market share in the
city state, CIMB Research said.
World No. 2 retailer Carrefour said it will shut its two
stores in Singapore by the end of this year, as it pulls out of
more non-strategic countries to free up cash to cut debt and
fund the revival of its struggling European hypermarkets.
"Carrefour's withdrawal will allow Dairy Farm to swoop in on
its retail staff, a boon in the current tight labour market,"
CIMB said in a note.
Dairy Farm, through its 'Giant' supermarket chain, controls
more than 50 percent of the hypermarket sector, CIMB said,
adding that the company will be exploring options to take over
Carrefour's outlet at shopping mall Plaza Singapura.
It has an 'outperform' rating on Dairy Farm and a target
price of $12. Shares of Dairy Farm were up 0.1 percent at
$10.90, and have gained 16.8 percent so far this year.
The brokerage estimates that Carrefour's sales in Singapore
was about 100 million euros, making up about 10 percent of Dairy
Farm's revenue in the country.
