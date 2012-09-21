Singapore's key index rose by midday as stimulus measures from
major central banks helped lift high-beta cyclical stocks such
as developer City Developments Ltd.
By 0349 GMT, the benchmark Straits Times Index was
higher 0.3 percent at 3,072.14, while the MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7
percent.
However, tension between Japan and China over a territorial
dispute is causing uncertainties and could cap gains in the
market, traders said.
CityDev shares rose 1.6 percent to S$11.65, while commodity
trader Olam International Ltd gained 1.5 percent at
S$2.07.
Container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines rose
as much as 3.1 percent to an intraday high of S$1.16 after
Maybank upgraded it to 'buy' from 'sell'.
Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
10:54 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-NOL up after Maybank upgrade
Shares of Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) rose as much
as 3 percent after Maybank Kim Eng upgraded the firm to 'buy'
from 'sell', citing a demand-led container shipping recovery.
At 0244 GMT, NOL shares were up 2.2 percent at S$1.15. They
have gained 1.8 percent this year, compared with the Straits
Times Index's 16 percent rise.
The latest round of quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the European Union's bond-buying programme indicate
unprecedented support for the global economy, and paves the way
for a re-rating of its share price, Maybank said.
"We expect NOL to benefit from the healthier US economy
which has now been given a shot in the arm by the Fed's QE3,"
said Maybank. It increased NOL's target price to S$1.35 from
S$0.90.
The brokerage raised its volume assumptions for NOL by 3.4
percent a year for 2013 and 2014 and expects the company to make
a profit of S$102 million next year, compared with its previous
forecast of a $30 million loss.
Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
10:17 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-KSH jumps to 32-month high, OCBC
upgrades
Shares of KSH Holdings Ltd jumped as much as 8.2
percent to a 32-month high, after OCBC Investment Research
upgraded it to 'buy' from 'hold', citing a resilient
construction order book and better-than-expected execution for
its real estate business.
By 0158 GMT, KSH shares were up 6 percent at S$0.26. The
shares have jumped 36 percent since the start of the year,
compared to the FTSE ST Fledgling Index's 18.6 percent
rise.
The brokerage also raised KSH's target price to S$0.50 from
S$0.26 and said it expects KSH's earnings to surge 68 percent in
the year ending March and 73 percent the year after, helped by a
rapid pickup in sales at a condominium in Singapore.
OCBC expects KSH to see a re-rating as it transitions from a
cash rich construction contractor to a property developer with
more active capital management.
Downside to KSH's shares is also limited, with management
actively buying back shares at near current levels, OCBC said,
adding that it expects the stock to payout a dividend yield of
about 6.1 percent.
Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)