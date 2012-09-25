Singapore shares were slightly higher, led by Wilmar
International Ltd, after the palm oil giant entered
into a joint venture with U.S. cereal maker Kellogg Co to
expand in China's fast-growing breakfast and snack foods market.
The Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent at
3,075.56, while MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged 0.1 percent lower.
Wilmar gained as much as 2.5 percent to S$3.27 on volume of
10.5 million shares. Wilmar was among the top traded stocks by
value in the Singapore market.
Shares of AusGroup Ltd, which provides
construction services to the mining as well as oil and gas
industries, surged after the company said it is looking to list
on the Australian Securities Exchange.
AusGroup shares rose as much as 12 percent to S$0.46, the
highest since May 20 last year. More than 40 million shares were
traded, around five times the average full-day volume over the
past 30 days.
Shares of Ezion Holdings Ltd jumped as much as 2.8
percent after the company said it had secured a charter contract
worth around $201 million and a letter of intent valued up to
$82.1 million to provide two service rigs to a national oil
company based in Southeast Asia.
1225 (0425 GMT)
