Singapore shares fell by midday, hurt by worries over a stalemate in solving the U.S. budget crisis after a proposal to fend off the fiscal crunch failed to garner sufficient support.

By 0505 GMT, the Straits Times Index was down 0.4 percent at 3,164.30 points. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.8 percent.

U.S. Republican lawmakers delivered a stinging rebuke to their leader, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, on Thursday when they failed to back an effort designed to extract concessions from President Barack Obama in year-end "fiscal cliff" talks.

The dramatic twist threw into disarray attempts to head off $600 billion worth of indiscriminate tax hikes and spending cuts that could push the U.S. economy into recession next year.

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd fell 1.7 percent to S$1.745 while shopping mall operator CapitaMalls Asia Ltd lost 1.5 percent to S$1.93.

Offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd dropped 6.4 percent to S$1.31 after it said Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri SpA planned to take the company private in a deal worth $1.2 billion, after agreeing to buy a 50.75 percent stake in it.

Fincantieri's offer for STX OSV, at S$1.22 a share, was unattractive and undervalued the company, analysts said. CIMB said the sale price represents a 17.5 percent discount to STX OSV's volume-weighted average price in the last 3 months.

"Though we expect near-term selling pressure, we believe STX OSV's fundamentals could eventually provide some support at S$1.30-S$1.40," said CIMB in a note.