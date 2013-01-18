Singapore shares marched higher by midday in line with other
Asian bourses as positive data about China bolstered confidence
that the world's second largest economy was recovering.
By 0426 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.4 percent at 3208.36 points, while the the MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose
0.6 percent.
Franklin Templeton Investments said it expects China to show
stronger growth in 2013, as stimulus measures work their way
through the system.
"China's PMI (purchasing managers' index) has already turned
around very smartly as a result of government measures to boost
the economy," said Dennis Lim, portfolio manager at Templeton
Emerging Markets Group.
China's economy grew 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter of
2012 from a year earlier, official data showed, strengthening
from 7.4 percent in the third quarter -- the lowest since the
depths of the global financial crisis.
Palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd, which has
a large exposure to Chinese markets, was up 1 percent at S$3.68,
making it one of the largest gainers on the STI.
Around 1.7 million Fraser and Neave Ltd shares
exchanged hands in a bloc trade at S$9.60, above its current
share price of S$9.55.
Singapore's securities watchdog set a Sunday deadline for
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and a group led by
Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd to raise their
respective offers to buy F&N.
1227 (0427 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Sunil
Nair; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
10:37 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank upgrades Wilmar to 'buy'
Maybank Kim Eng upgraded palm oil company Wilmar
International Ltd to 'buy' from 'sell' and raised its
target price to S$4.65 from S$2.75, on expectations its earnings
will improve along with a recovery in its biggest market China.
By 0230 GMT, Wilmar shares were flat at S$3.64, having risen
nearly 9 percent since the start of the year, compared with the
Straits Times Index's 1.2 percent gains.
Expectations of low crude palm oil (CPO) prices in 2013 will
benefit Wilmar, as it is a net buyer of CPO, although it owns
some plantations, Maybank said, adding that lower feedstock cost
will likely improve margins of its refining, trading and
consumer divisions.
An improvement in China, which accounts for almost 50
percent of Wilmar's revenue, will boost the palm oil company and
its plans to cut back capital expenditure will strengthen its
balance sheet.
"With China's soybean imports hitting a surprising high
towards the end of 2012, we believe earnings surprises lie
ahead," said Maybank in a report.
1031 (0231 GMT)