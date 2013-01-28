Singapore shares rose for the fourth straight session, with
commodity firms Noble Group Ltd and Wilmar
International Ltd notching gains on growing optimism
about China's economy.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.2
percent at 3,276.2, extending its run to a two-year high and
advancing more than 3 percent so far this year. On Monday,
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.24 percent.
Noble shares jumped 2.9 percent to S$1.26, the highest in
more than two months, and were the biggest gainers in the index.
Wilmar rose 1.6 percent and Olam International Ltd put
on 1.5 percent.
"It looks like China's rebound is leading to a re-rating of
commodity plays," said one trader. "They were also the big
laggards last year, so funds might be rebalancing into them."
China's shares were set for their best day in two weeks.
China's economy could grow at more than 8 percent in 2013,
supporting global economic activity that is set to recover, the
head of China's sovereign wealth fund said.
1335 (0535 GMT)
