Singapore shares fell for a second session, led by a decline
in banking and telecommunications shares, after
weaker-than-expected euro zone growth data soured investor
sentiment.
The Straits Times Index was down 0.3 percent at
3282.19. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was 0.1 percent higher.
Property developer Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd was
one of the biggest losers on the index, falling as much as 2.25
percent to S$7.81.
Banking shares also led the decline, with Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp dropping as much as 1.4 percent after
reporting fourth-quarter results. United Overseas Bank Holdings
was down 0.15 percent at S$19.34.
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd shares extended
losses and slid as much as 1.4 percent to S$3.45 after posting
weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
Other decliners include Genting Singapore Plc and
Noble Group Ltd, which fell 1.6 percent and 0.4
percent, respectively.
However, shares of offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings
Ltd outperformed the market and jumped 2.8 percent to
S$1.28 after it secured third consecutive contract win for the
design and construction of one offshore subsea construction
vessel. About 10.1 million shares changed hands, 1.5 times the
average full-day volume over the past 30 days.