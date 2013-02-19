Singapore's benchmark index rose as much as 0.26
percent to a two-week high, with property developer CapitaLand
Ltd and Singapore Technologies Engineering
figuring among the gainers, while casino operator Genting
Singapore fell.
The Strait Times Index was up 0.1 percent to 3,291.52 points
matching the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan.
Shares of Genting Singapore slid for four straight sessions
ahead of earning results on Thursday after it hit a nine-month
high.
The shares dipped as much as 2.2 percent to S$1.525, with
35.7 million shares traded, slightly more than the average
full-day volume over the past 30 days.
1408 (0608 GMT)
(Reporting by Teo Jion Chun; Editing by G.Ram
Mohan)(teo.jionchun@thomsonreuters.com)(+6564035659)(Reuters
Messaging: teo.jionchun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))