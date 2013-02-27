UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
Singapore shares rose, with Keppel Corp Ltd among the biggest gainers after the world's largest oil rig builder won two contracts worth S$200 million ($161.4 million).
The Straits Times Index was up 0.3 percent at 3,264.29 points, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6 percent.
Keppel shares rose as much as 1.3 percent to S$11.62 and were among the top traded stocks by value in Singapore on Wednesday.
DBS Vickers estimated full-year order wins of S$6 billion for Keppel and saw potential for more contracts related to floating production storage and offloading (FPSO). DBS maintained its 'buy' rating and target price of S$13 on the stock.
However, shares of offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd fell as much as 4.2 percent to S$1.26, the lowest in nearly two weeks. Close to 14 million shares were traded, 1.8 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.
The drop in its share price came after STX OSV posted an 81 percent dip in fourth-quarter net profit at 124 million Norwegian krones ($21.73 million), dragged by lower activity in some yards and a fall in margins.
CIMB Research said that while valuations are "undemanding", a re-rating in the stock price is unlikely given the uncertainty in the company's roadmap with a new set of owners, lacklustre orders and margin pressures.
It cut its target price to S$1.38 from S$1.47 and maintained its 'neutral' rating.
1239 (0439 GMT)
