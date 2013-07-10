Singapore shares rose for a second straight session led by banking stocks, tracking firm global equity market, while disappointing China trade data kept the mood cautious in regional markets.

The benchmark Straits Times Index rose half a percent to 3,196.47 by 0410 GMT, in line with a 0.5 percent rise in the Asia-Pacific markets outside Japan.

The FT ST China index lagged behind with a 0.2 percent rise, while the financial sector index was up 0.7 percent.

Citi analysts said the Straits Times Index has reached a good support level, after fears of tapering monitory stimulus from the Federal Reserve and slower growth wiped out almost all gains from earlier this year, but cautioned that the rising debt level in Singapore has increased the market's vulnerability.

"Normalization of SGS (Singapore Government Securities) 10Y yield and expectations of higher interest rates may lead to uneven recovery," they said in a research note.

"Asset prices have risen, buoyed by low interest/negative real saving rates, and may come under pressure."

Citi's top stock picks are Keppel Corporation Ltd, United Overseas Bank Ltd, HongKong Land Holdings Ltd , Wilmar International Ltd and CapitaMalls Asia Ltd.

10:26 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-SPH jumps to three-week high on REIT plan

Shares in Singapore Press Holdings rose as much as 1.6 percent to a three-week high after the company gave more details about the planned listing of a real estate investment trust.

The media group plans to raise at least S$523 million ($408.45 million) by spinning off some of its property assets via the new SPH REIT, it said in a preliminary prospectus.

"We believe that such a spinoff could benefit SPH shareholders in the long term," Maybank Kim Eng analysts said in a research note, adding that the limited free float -- accounting for just 12.4 percent of the total outstanding units -- could help the initial listing go smoothly in a volatile market.

SPH shares traded at S$4.29, retreating from an intra-day high of S$4.33. Share price has risen more than 6 percent so far this year, beating the Straits Times Index's moderate 0.8 percent gain.

Though Maybank maintained its "buy" call on SPH, it cut the target price to S$4.52 from S$4.95 due to rising interest rates, and cautioned that lower-than-expected quarterly results, due next week, may put pressure on the stock in the short term.

Maybank expected the REIT's initial public offering process to end by August, slightly later than the original plan.