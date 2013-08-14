Singapore shares were slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed by
telecommunication operators StarHub Ltd and Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd.
The Straits Times Index was down 0.2 percent at
3,239.33 points, in line with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.
StarHub shares declined 2.5 percent, while SingTel fell
around 1 percent. SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telco firm,
reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit but warned
of falling revenue due to the weakening Australian dollar.
The top two traded stocks by volume in the Singapore market
were GSH Corp Ltd, a consumer goods distributor that
expanded into property development, and engineering firm Tritech
Group Ltd.
GSH shares jumped as much as 9.5 percent after it said Far
East Organization Centre Pte Ltd had bought 500 million shares,
or a 5.06 percent stake, in the company through Goodview
Properties Pte Ltd.
More than 302 million shares were traded, 6.5 times the
average full-day volume over the past 30 days.
Tritech fell more than 3 percent with nearly 82 million
shares changing hands, 10.6 times the average full-day volume
over the past 30 days. The stock had more than doubled on
Tuesday after the company announced a placement of 75 million
shares.