Units of Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund Ltd (MIIF) rose as much as 3.2 percent after it announced a one-off special dividend following a strategic review.

By 0239 GMT, MIIF units were traded at S$0.645 and have risen 21.7 percent since the start of the year.

After a strategic review done by MIIF's board, it decided to implement certain initiatives such as distributing existing excess cash to shareholders as a one-off special dividend and seek to divest some of its assets.

"MIIF's latest move should enable the fund to further realise its net asset value given the decent quality of the remaining underlying assets, but no timeline has been set to avoid any impression of a fire-sale," said DMG & Partners in a note.

DBS Vickers raised its target price on MIIF shares to S$0.65 from S$0.58 and kept its 'hold' rating on expectations investors could receive a special dividend of 3 Singapore cents, on top of a final dividend of 2.75 Singapore cents for the second half of 2012.

However, it noted that it could be difficult and time consuming for MIIF to realise the true values of its investments, given the uncertainties involved in the process.