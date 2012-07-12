Singapore's main index fell for the first time in three
sessions as it neared a key resistance level and an unexpected
rate cut from South Korea together with a drop in Australian
employment added to worries about the worsening global economy.
The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.4 percent
to 2,977.72 points, and a total of 271 securities declined
during the session while 153 gained and 164 were untraded.
Container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL)
was the biggest loser on the STI, falling 2.2 percent to S$1.12,
hurt by concerns trade may weaken on slower growth.
"Investors will be more cautious as the STI approaches the
key 3,000 resistance and we may see a slight correction for the
rest of the week," said a local trader.
Investor sentiment was also weakened after minutes from a
Federal Reserve meeting in June showed conditions may need to
worsen before policymakers possibly buy more bonds to stimulate
the U.S. economy.
1249 (0449 GMT)
12:32 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-UOB ups ST Engineering target
price
UOB Kay Hian raised its target price for Singapore
Technologies Engineering to S$3.78 from S$3.34 and
kept its 'buy' rating, citing continued order wins.
By 0425 GMT, ST Engineering shares were 1.8 percent lower at
S$3.21 and have gained 19.3 percent since the start of the year,
compared to the Straits Times Index's 12.5 percent
rise.
In the second quarter, ST Engineering secured S$1.5 billion
worth of new contracts, 100 percent higher than the previous
quarter, suggesting its order book in April-June will likely
surpass S$12.3 billion, which was achieved at end-2011.
Despite this, ST Engineering is trading at 0.81 times its
orderbook, a discount to its 5-year average of 0.88 times, said
UOB.
1227 (0427 GMT)
11:40 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Sakari falls to two-week low
Shares of Sakari Resources Ltd fell as much as 5.6
percent to a two-week low, after Credit Suisse slashed its 2013
earnings forecast for the coal miner by 34 percent to reflect
lower coal price assumptions.
By 0314 GMT, shares of Sakari were down 4.5 percent at
S$1.375 on volume of 26.9 million shares, 1.5 times its average
daily volume over the last five sessions.
Credit Suisse cut its coal price assumptions for benchmark
Newcastle grade to $98 per tonne for 2012 and to $100 per tonne
for next year. It now expects earnings per share for Sakari this
year to be $0.11 and $0.14 in 2013.
"Though we remain optimistic on thermal coal demand
strength, we continue to believe that prices will remain under
pressure until significant supply cuts begin to emerge," said
Credit Suisse.
The brokerage, which expects earnings momentum to be weak
starting from the second quarter, also cut its 2013 earnings
forecast for other Southeast Asian coal companies such as PT
Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam Tbk and PT Harum Energy
Tbk.
Sakari has still outperformed its global peers over the past
four weeks, up 12 percent compared with a 2.8 percent fall in
the Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific and Russia Coal Index
.
1121 (0321 GMT)
10:27 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS downgrades CH Offshore to
hold
DBS Vickers downgraded marine service provider CH Offshore
to 'hold' from 'buy' and cut its target price to
S$0.44 from S$0.50, citing greater earnings risk as its
high-value charters expire.
By 0217 GMT, shares of CH Offshore were 1.2 percent lower at
S$0.415, and have gained 18.6 percent since the start of the
year, compared to Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific and Russia Energy
Index's 4.8 percent fall.
Two of CH Offshore's charters to Latin America, which
accounted for 54 percent of its 2011 gross profit, have
concluded their four-year terms and will not be extended, DBS
said.
Although, the brokerage said, the anchor handling tug and
supply vessels (AHTS) charter market had bottomed out and is
recovering, current day rates are only 60-80 percent of previous
peak levels.
As a result, DBS cut its 2013 profit forecast for CH
Offshore by 22 percent.
1021 (0221 GMT)
9:24 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB starts Dairy Farm at
outperform
CIMB Research has initiated coverage of supermarket operator
Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd with an
'outperforming' rating and a target price of $12.00, citing its
growth potential, underpinned by emerging Southeast Asian
markets.
By 0114 GMT, shares of Dairy Farm were flat at $10.50 and
have gained 12.5 percent so far this year.
Although Dairy Farm is perceived as a defensive stock, CIMB
said it offers growth opportunities due to its presence in
Southeast Asia's fast-growing economies, such as Indonesia.
"With accelerating income growth, rapid urbanisation and
room to grow for the modern format, its ASEAN markets provide
the foundation for the group's next phase of growth," said CIMB.
Indonesia is the largest retail market for Dairy Farm, the
brokerage added, and has a very high proportion of traditional
stores and favourable population demographics.
CIMB expects Dairy Farm's sales to grow at a compounded 13
percent a year from fiscal 2011-2014.
0918 (0118 GMT)
