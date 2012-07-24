BRIEF-Endurance Technologies announces capacity expansion at Chennai plant
* Says investment for capacity expansion 91.2 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The story headlined "STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Shares down; NOL leads losses" has been withdrawn. The story was originally published on July 12 and was published again in error.
No replacement story will be issued. STORY_NUMBER: L3E8IC0YJ STORY_DATE: 24/07/2012 STORY_TIME: 1050 GMT
* Says investment for capacity expansion 91.2 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GDF International selling up to $512 mln stake in India's Petronet LNG Ltd - term sheet