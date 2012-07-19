DMG & Partners raised its target price for Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp to S$8.54 from S$8.30 and kept its
'neutral' rating, citing gains from the sale of its stake in
Fraser and Neave (F&N) and potential special
dividends.
Shares of OCBC were up 1 percent at S$9.39, and have gained
nearly 20 percent since the start of the year, compared to the
Straits Times Index's 14.5 percent rise.
OCBC said it and its insurance unit Great Eastern Holdings
will make a total post-tax gain of S$1.15 billion from
the stake sale in F&N to Thai Beverage and other
companies linked to a Thai billionaire.
DMG said OCBC may pay out special dividends, but the amount
will not be significant as OCBC would want to retain capital to
expand its core financial business.
The brokerage estimates that OCBC's potential special
dividend could be up to 26 Singapore cents, but believes the
bank will pay out less than that.
To read a statement, click
0934 (0134 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)