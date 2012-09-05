Maybank Kim Eng said robust activities in rig-building would filter down the value chain and it is time to start looking at the smaller offshore support services companies, many of which are trading at single-digit price-earnings ratios.

Maybank's top pick is Ezion Holdings Ltd due to the company's expected earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 36 percent over the next three years.

In the offshore construction space, Ezra Holdings Ltd and Swiber Holdings Ltd have accumulated strong order books, Maybank said.

The broker also highlighted module fabricators like Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd and Technics Oil and Gas Ltd, as well as offshore support vessel builders and charterers who may be potential beneficiaries.

1132 (0332 GMT) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)