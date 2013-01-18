DBS Vickers expects an upcoming white paper on Singapore's
population to raise its population target to 7 million from 6.5
million, which will benefit construction, land transport,
property and healthcare companies.
Singapore's infrastructure is taking the brunt of an
expanding population and demand for additional investment in
train lines and road expansions will benefit construction firms
such as crane operator Tat Hong Holdings and Sin Heng
.
"We expect to see a step-up in infrastructure spending to
cater to a larger population following comments from the
government that population growth has outpaced infrastructure
capacities in recent years," said DBS.
Singapore said on Thursday it plans to double its rail
network to 360 kilometres by 2030, which is expected to boost
ridership to 13.8 million rides a day, benefitting transport
operators such as ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd.
DBS raised ComfortDelGro's target price to S$2.05
and kept its 'buy' rating, citing population growth and
improving public transport network. Another major transport
operator, SMRT Corp Ltd, on which DBS has a 'fully
valued' rating and a target price of S$1.50, however, will face
near-term challenges from higher operating costs.
The larger population will mean a greater need for homes,
DBS said, estimating demand to rise 31 percent. The brokerage is
positive on property developers such as Capitaland for
its diversified portfolio and Wing Tai Holdings Ltd
for its larger exposure to residential projects.
DBS also noted that falling birth rates and ageing
population will be a focus for the government, and healthcare
providers such as Raffles Medical and IHH Healthcare
will benefit in the long run.
Stem cord blood bank provider Cordlife Group is
also likely to benefit from potential incentives to boost birth
rates.
1624
(Reporting by Teo Jion Chun in Singapore
Chatterjee; teo.jionchun@thomsonreuters.com)
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Shares rise on positive China data
data
Singapore shares marched higher by midday in line with other
Asian bourses as positive data about China bolstered confidence
that the world's second largest economy was recovering.
By 0426 GMT, the Straits Times Index (STI) was up
0.4 percent at 3208.36 points, while the the MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose
0.6 percent.
Franklin Templeton Investments said it expects China to show
stronger growth in 2013, as stimulus measures work their way
through the system.
"China's PMI (purchasing managers' index) has already turned
around very smartly as a result of government measures to boost
the economy," said Dennis Lim, portfolio manager at Templeton
Emerging Markets Group.
China's economy grew 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter of
2012 from a year earlier, official data showed, strengthening
from 7.4 percent in the third quarter -- the lowest since the
depths of the global financial crisis.
Palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd, which has
a large exposure to Chinese markets, was up 1 percent at S$3.68,
making it one of the largest gainers on the STI.
Around 1.7 million Fraser and Neave Ltd shares
exchanged hands in a bloc trade at S$9.60, above its current
share price of S$9.55.
Singapore's securities watchdog set a Sunday deadline for
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and a group led by
Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd to raise their
respective offers to buy F&N.
1227
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore
Nair; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank upgrades Wilmar to 'buy'
Maybank Kim Eng upgraded palm oil company Wilmar
International Ltd to 'buy' from 'sell' and raised its
target price to S$4.65 from S$2.75, on expectations its earnings
will improve along with a recovery in its biggest market China.
By 0230 GMT, Wilmar shares were flat at S$3.64, having risen
nearly 9 percent since the start of the year, compared with the
Straits Times Index's 1.2 percent gains.
Expectations of low crude palm oil (CPO) prices in 2013 will
benefit Wilmar, as it is a net buyer of CPO, although it owns
some plantations, Maybank said, adding that lower feedstock cost
will likely improve margins of its refining, trading and
consumer divisions.
An improvement in China, which accounts for almost 50
percent of Wilmar's revenue, will boost the palm oil company and
its plans to cut back capital expenditure will strengthen its
balance sheet.
"With China's soybean imports hitting a surprising high
towards the end of 2012, we believe earnings surprises lie
ahead," said Maybank in a report.
1031