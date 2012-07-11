IHH Healthcare's planned $2 billion listing in Malaysia and
Singapore - the third largest initial public offering of the
year globally - has brought interest back into healthcare stocks
in Southeast Asia such as Singapore's Raffles Medical Group Ltd
, CIMB said in a report.
Shares of Raffles Medical were up 0.9 percent at S$2.36, and
have gained 11 percent so far this year, compared to the Thomson
Reuters Asia Pacific and Russia Healthcare Index's
5.6 percent rise.
"Recent news flow pertaining to the dual listing of
healthcare giant IHH Healthcare in Malaysia and Singapore has
certainly brought interest back," said CIMB, adding
company-specific news also helped.
Raffles Medical will benefit from hospital bed shortage in
Singapore, which has a lower bed ratio lower than other
developed countries at 2.22 beds per 1,000 people in 2010, CIMB
said. It has an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target
price of S$2.69.
"With capacity constraints in public and other private
hospitals, patient loads at Raffles Medical's flagship Raffles
Hospital have been good," the brokerage said.
Raffles Medical is adding capacity at Raffles Hospital by
increasing clinical services and specialist offerings, at a time
when healthcare costs are rising.
Other healthcare stocks in the region include Thailand's
Bumrungrad Hospital, which has surged 71 percent this
year, and Malaysia's KPJ Healthcare, up 35 percent
this year.
