Shares of Ramba Energy Ltd rose for the third
straight session on Monday after it appointed advisers for a
strategic review of its oil and gas block in Sumatra, Indonesia.
Ramba shares surged as much as 29 percent to S$0.78 with
more than 140 million shares traded, 17.5 times the average
full-day volume over the past 30 days. It was the top traded
stock by value and volume in Singapore on Monday.
A surge in the price and volume last week led the Singapore
Exchange to query the company, but Ramba said it was not aware
of any reason behind the sharp rise.
Ramba said in a statement on May 25 it had appointed PT
Rothschild Indonesia and DMG & Partners Securities Pte Ltd as
joint advisers to conduct a review of its Lemang Block "with a
view to enhancing value for the company and shareholders".
Ramba holds a 51 percent working interest in the block
through its Indonesian subsidiary, PT Hexindo Gemilang Jaya. The
company also said in a separate statement that it may add
another producing zone in its Jatirarangon block in Java.