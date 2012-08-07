Maybank Kim Eng cut its target price for Sarin Technologies Ltd
, which sells diamond scanners, to S$1.66 from S$1.82
but kept its 'buy' rating, citing headwinds in India that could
dampen third-quarter earnings.
By 0314 GMT, shares of Sarin were 3 percent lower at S$1.12,
and have surged 84 percent since the start of the year.
Maybank cut its 2012 net profit forecast by about 9 percent,
as tough industry conditions for Indian diamond manufacturers
could put off capital equipment spending, hurting Sarin in the
short term.
"However, industry players are expected to restock soon in
preparation for the coming holiday season given that their
inventory levels are low, which would alleviate the current
situation," said Maybank in a report.
The brokerage also remains optimistic on the long term
growth prospects of Sarin, given the positive developments of
its new products.
10:22 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Citi downgrades ComfortDelGro to
sell
Citigroup downgraded Singapore transport operator
ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd to 'sell' from 'buy' and
lowered its target price to S$1.63 from S$1.64, citing potential
earnings pressure in Singapore and slowing business in the
United Kingdom and China.
Citi also advised investors to take profit ahead of
ComfortDelGro's second-quarter results, slated to be released on
Aug 13.
ComfortDelGro shares were down 0.9 percent at S$1.685 on
Tuesday. The stock has risen 19 percent so far this year versus
the nearly 17 percent gain in the broader Straits Times Index
.
Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 13 have 'buy' or
'strong buy' ratings, four have 'hold' calls, and two have
'sell' or 'strong sell' recommendations, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Singapore's land transport masterplan is under review,
including reviewing fare setting, Citi noted. "Rising capex to
meet quality standards and to upgrade aging bus fleets and grow
the taxi fleet, in our view put heavy burdens on cash flow."
Citi forecast ComfortDelGro to report second-quarter net
profit of S$66 million ($53.1 million), up 23 percent from the
previous three months on an expected seasonal lift, a growing
Singapore taxi fleet and continued strength from Australian
earnings.
09:55 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC upgrades Marco Polo to buy;
target S$0.53
OCBC Investment Research upgraded Singapore's Marco Polo
Marine Ltd to 'buy' from 'hold' and raised its target
price to S$0.53 from S$0.43 after the marine logistics company
reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
Marco Polo shares rose as much as 4.5 percent to S$0.35 on
Tuesday, the highest in nearly three months. The stock has
gained 6 percent so far this year versus the 16 percent gain in
the FT ST Small Cap Index.
The company saw higher gross margin of 32.0 percent in the
nine months of its 2012 fiscal year versus 25.2 percent a year
earlier, mainly as it generated bigger ship repair and
outfitting revenues at higher yields, OCBC noted.
Marco Polo had seen an increase in enquiries for ship
repair, outfitting and conversion services, OCBC said, adding
that the company expects charter rates for offshore vessels as
well as tugs and barges to remain stable.
OCBC said after changing to a new functional currency,
Marco's Indonesian associate BBR reversed its earlier losses
arising from the movements in the U.S. dollar against the
Indonesian rupiah.
