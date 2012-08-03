CIMB Research and DMG & Partners Securities cut their target
prices on Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd after the
world's second-largest rig builder reported a 4.6 percent fall
in second-quarter net profit to S$142.8 million ($114.3
million).
Sembcorp Marine shares were down 0.6 percent at S$4.85 on
Friday. The stock has risen about 27 percent so far this year
versus the nearly 15 percent gain in the broader Straits Times
Index.
CIMB cut its target price to S$5.85 from S$6.50, after
reducing its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 6-11 percent
for Sembcorp's 2012-2014 fiscal years.
CIMB said Sembcorp's first-half core net profit was weaker
than expected as the company executed lower-margin projects
secured during the 2009-2010 order drought. The weakening U.S.
dollar and euro also dragged margins down, it added.
But sustained high oil price, stronger pick-up in the second
half of 2012 and order flows could be the stock's catalyst, said
CIMB, which has an outperform rating on Sembcorp.
DMG lowered its target price to S$5.70 from S$5.80, after
cutting its EPS estimates by 5 percent for the 2012 fiscal year
and by 10 percent for 2013 on lower margin assumptions, and kept
its buy rating.
Sembcorp maintained its operating margin target of 14-15
percent for 2012 as it expects margins to improve once the
higher-priced jack-up rig orders are executed, the broker noted.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 1.2495 Singapore dollars)