Shares of Singapore Airlines Ltd rose as much as
2.7 percent after the carrier swung to an overall quarterly
profit from a loss in the preceding three months, but analysts
said the outlook for the airline was still challenging.
SIA shares were one of the top percentage gainers on the
Straits Times Index, which was up 0.57 percent.
In the fiscal first quarter ended June, SIA earned S$78
million, up 73 percent from a year earlier, thanks to higher
passenger carriage. In the previous three months, the airline
posted a surprise net loss of S$38.2 million due to feeble
demand and high jet fuel prices.
Citigroup said the fall in passenger yields show that
travellers are becoming price sensitive because of the uncertain
macro environment and more choices in the market. It has a
'sell' rating and S$9.40 target price on SIA stock.
UOB Kay Hian said it expects consensus downgrades for 2013
fiscal year on lower yield assumptions and further losses in the
cargo business. It has a 'sell' rating and S$9.10 target price.
J.P.Morgan said SIA's first-quarter results were better than
expected, and the airline's profitability is likely to improve
further in the coming quarters, helped by lower fuel prices.
It added that SIA's new pricing strategy has helped to boost
revenue growth compared to the carrier's previous strategy of
keeping fares high. It has an 'overweight' call and S$13.00
target price on the stock.
1205 (0405 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:10 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB ups Cache Logistics' target
price
CIMB Research raised its target price on Cache Logistics
Trust, which owns logistics assets, to S$1.19 from
S$1.13 and kept its outperform rating, saying it expects the
management to execute more acquisitions.
By 0157 GMT, units of Cache were flat at S$1.11, and have
gained nearly 17 percent so far this year. Cache posted a 5
percent fall in its April-June distribution per unit to 1.981
Singapore cents, which was in line with CIMB's estimates.
"Its acquisition of assets in April and July was testament
to management's ability to deliver acquisition-led growth," said
CIMB, adding that it has assigned a lower risk premium to Cache
due to resilience in its portfolio yields, backed by 100-percent
occupied portfolio.
CIMB noted that Cache will continue to explore the Malaysian
market to gain familiarity, and said management prefers larger
assets.
For related statement click
1001 (0201 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
9:47 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-ABN AMRO upgrades Singapore to
neutral
ABN AMRO Private Banking has upgraded Singapore stocks to
neutral from underweight, citing potentially smaller earnings
estimate cuts compared to other Asian companies.
Singapore's corporate earnings will face headwinds from
slowing global growth due to their exposure to overseas markets,
ABN said.
However, it added that consensus growth estimates for
Singapore's sales and earnings are the lowest in Asia, thus
Singapore may be less vulnerable to negative earnings revisions
relative to regional peers.
"The MSCI Singapore may thus experience a smaller magnitude
of earnings cuts, helping it to outperform regional markets
during the August-September period," said ABN in a note.
The MSCI Singapore index has gained about 14.9
percent so far this year, compared to the MSCI Asia Pacific
Ex-Japan's 2 percent rise.
ABN expects loan growth to moderate in the second quarter
and earnings of banks, like DBS Group, could miss
expectations slightly. Margins of offshore and marine companies
such as Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine Ltd
may also disappoint as they normalize form high levels, ABN
said.
0928 (0128 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)