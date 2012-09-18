Nomura raised its target price on Singapore Press Holdings
Ltd to S$4.28 from S$4.15 after updating its earnings
estimates and valuation for the Singapore media and property
firm's retail mall assets, but maintained its 'neutral' rating.
SPH shares were flat at S$4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has
increased nearly 9 percent so far this year versus the 16
percent gain in the broader Straits Times Index.
In the third quarter of 2012 fiscal year, property profit
before tax grew 42 percent to S$26.4 million ($21.6 million)
from a year earlier on higher rental income from SPH's Paragon
and Clementi shopping malls, Nomura said, noting that both are
enjoying full occupancy.
But Nomura said SPH's August newspaper weekly page count was
down 4.6 percent year-on-year, based on its monthly average,
indicating that display advertising was weaker last month.
"While dividend yields remain attractive at 5.5 percent,
given the tepid growth outlook and just 6.7 percent upside to
our revised target price, we maintain our neutral rating on the
stock," Nomura said.
0950 (0150 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises target on Wilmar to S$3.06
OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on
Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd to
S$3.06 from S$2.90, saying the market is less averse to taking
risk after the U.S. stimulus, but maintained its 'hold' rating.
Wilmar shares were down 0.6 percent at S$3.27 on Tuesday.
The stock has jumped 9 percent since the company launched its
first-ever share buyback and the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus
sparked a rally in commodities stocks last week.
OCBC said while "the market is adopting a more risk-on
approach on the back of QE3", Wilmar's fundamental outlook is
still rather muted. It advised investors to take profit when
Wilmar's share price hits S$3.40 or higher.
Crush margins in China for Wilmar's oilseeds business remain
sub-optimal due to excess capacity in the industry, while prices
of soy and other raw materials are still volatile, OCBC said.
It added that cooking oil products could continue to face
price freeze given the growing unemployment and inflationary
concerns in China. Cooking oil makers like Wilmar could face
margin compression due to rising input prices, OCBC noted.
0909 (0109 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 1.2239 Singapore dollars)