OCBC Investment Research raised its target price for
Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust to S$0.84
from S$0.79 and kept its 'buy' rating, citing higher rentals at
its Singapore shopping mall Wisma Atria.
By 0109 GMT, units of Starhill were unchanged at S$0.79.
They have surged 41.7 percent since the start of the year,
compared to the FTSE ST Real Estate Investment Trust's
35.3 percent rise.
Starhill Global said its distribution per unit for the third
quarter rose 11 percent to 1.11 Singapore cents from a year
earlier, helped by strong property income growth for its
Singapore shopping malls.
Property income from Wisma Atria came in stronger than
expected, helped by positive rental reversions and full
committed occupancy at the mall, which helped offset weakness at
its China and Australia properties, OCBC said.
CIMB Research also raised its target price for Starhill to
S$0.81 from S$0.75 and kept a 'neutral' rating to factor in a
lower valuation discount rate of 7.9 percent.
However, the brokerage cut its distribution per unit
estimates for Starhill due to lower margins in Japan and weaker
growth in China.
0912 (0112 GMT)