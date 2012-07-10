Singapore shares edged higher at midday led by palm oil firm
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, but gains were capped after
weak import data from China added to concerns over slowing
growth in the world's second largest economy.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.4
percent at 2,939.30 points, down from an intraday high of
2,949.29, giving back some of its earlier gains. A total of 188
securities advanced while 175 declined, and 157 remained
unchanged.
Golden Agri rose 2.2 percent to S$0.71, with 27.2 million
shares traded, compared to a full-day average volume of 44.2
million shares in the last five sessions.
Shares of AusGroup, which provides services to oil and gas
and mining industries, climbed as much as 8.7 percent after it
said it planned to grow the company into a S$1 billion business
based on its iron ore, coal and liquefied natural gas projects
in Australia.
At midday AusGroup was up 4.4 percent at S$0.36 and have
gained about 14 percent so far this year.
12:19 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Citi upgrades Wilmar to buy,
cuts Olam target price
Citigroup upgraded palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd
to 'buy' from 'neutral', citing cheap valuations but
cut its target price to S$4.80 from S$5.30 to reflect lower 2012
earnings.
"While there may be one more choppy quarter to go in this
cycle, the worst of the negative revisions cycle should be over
by the second quarter," it said in a report.
Wilmar's earnings are expected to show some recovery in the
second half, and its oilseeds processing margins should also
improve, Citi said.
At 0409 GMT, shares of Wilmar were down 0.8 percent at
S$3.58, and have lost 28.4 percent since the start of the year,
versus the Straits Times Index's 11 percent gain.
Olam's shares rose 1.4 percent to S$1.86, but have fallen
12.7 percent this year.
The broker also cut its target price for Olam International
Ltd to S$2.75 from S$3.10, citing growing competition
in the sector and lower return on equity expectations due to a
longer gestation phase for its assets.
Noble Group remains Citi's top pick among
Singapore trading companies, and it has a 'buy' rating and
target price of S$1.68 on the commodity company.
11:33 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Suntec REIT, CapitaCommercial
top picks-Nomura
Nomura said it prefers real estate investment trusts
(REITs)that are cheap on an implied enterprise value (EV) basis,
have defensive occupancy rates and balance sheets, and are
likely to report second quarter results that exceed
expectations.
Its top picks among REITs are Suntec REIT and
CapitaCommercial Trust, which both own office assets
in Singapore.
Units of Suntec REIT were up 1.1 percent at S$1.39, and have
gained 29 percent since the start of the year. CapitaCommercial
rose 0.8 percent to S$1.285, but jumped about 22 percent
year-to-date.
Despite their large gains, Nomura said both Suntec REIT and
CapitaCommercial still offer potential returns of 22-25 percent
at current levels.
So far this year, Singapore REITs have outperformed the
broader market, rising 18 percent compared to the benchmark
Straits Times Index's 11 percent gain.
"While REITs are generally perceived as defensive stocks by
the market, concerns over portfolio vacancies, rising operating
costs and balance sheets often make investors skeptical," Nomura
said.
However, CapitaCommercial's occupancy as of March was 95
percent, while Suntec REIT's was 99 percent, the broker said,
adding that CapitaCommercials' management took steps to lengthen
debt maturity from one to three years while keeping a relatively
low gearing of 31 percent.
Nomura raised its target price for CapitaCommercial to
S$1.49 from S$1.47 and maintained a 'buy' rating. It also
reiterated its 'buy' rating on Suntec REIT, but trimmed its
target price to S$1.61 from S$1.64, reflecting a slightly lower
net asset value estimate.
10:04 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Brokers raise CapitaLand, Ascott
target prices
Several brokerages have raised their target prices for
property developer CapitaLand and Ascott Residence
Trust stocks to reflect likely gains from the recent
property transactions.
OCBC Investment Research increased its target price for
Ascott Residence Trust to S$1.23 from S$1.14 and kept
its 'buy' rating, while CIMB Research raised it to S$1.19 from
S$1.18, maintaining its 'neutral' rating.
Ascott Residence units were down 1.3 percent at S$1.135, and
have risen 17 percent so far this year.
Ascott Residence said on Monday it will sell its Singapore
asset Somerset Grand Cairnhill to CapitaLand for S$359 million,
which will be redeveloped. Ascott Residence plans to buy the
serviced residence portion of the development back from
CapitaLand for S$405 million, with delivery expected in 2017.
Ascott Residence will also buy two properties - Ascott
Raffles Place Singapore and Ascott Guangzhou - from CapitaLand
for S$283.3 million.
"We believe Ascott Residence could have secured better
divestment and acquisition pricing and accretion had it divested
just the residential portion of (Somerset Grand Cairnhill) to
third-parties and kept the hotel portion for its own
development," said CIMB in a report.
The brokerage also raised its target price for CapitaLand to
S$3.64 from S$3.61 and kept its 'buy' rating.
CapitaLand shares were up 1.4 percent at S$2.93, and have
gained nearly 32.6 percent since the start of the year, versus
the Straits Times Index's 11 percent rise.
"We view this transaction favorably as management continues
to recycle capital and optimize use of assets," OCBC said. It
increased its target price for CapitaLand stock to S$3.25 from
S$3.21, and kept its 'buy' rating.
For related story click
9:18 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Mapletree Logistics falls to
one-month low
Units of Mapletree Logistics Trust, which owns
warehouses and logistics assets in Asia, fell as much as 4.5
percent to a one-month low after a shareholder sold its stake in
the trust in a block trade.
By 0110 GMT, Mapletree Logistics was down 4 percent at
S$0.965, with over 143.2 million units traded, 62.3 times its
average daily volume over the last five sessions. It was the
most actively traded stock.
Alliance Global Properties sold its 5.7 percent stake in
Mapletree Logistics, or 139.3 million shares at S$0.96 each in a
block trade. Citigroup was the sole bookrunner, IFR reported.
