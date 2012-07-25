Singapore shares slipped by midday, weighed by losses in
commodity firms such as Wilmar International Ltd, as
soaring borrowing costs fanned worries that Spain may need a
bailout.
By 0500 GMT, the benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.3 percent to 2,988.55 points, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.1
percent to a one-month low.
Commodity companies were among the biggest losers on the key
index in Singapore, due to concerns the euro zone's worsening
debt crisis could drag on the global economy. Noble Group
fell 1.4 percent to S$1.03 and palm oil firm Wilmar
lost 1.1 percent at S$3.55.
Asia's largest hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd
shares were traded at S$1.22 in heavy volume on its
market debut, 10.5 percent above its initial public offering
price of S$1.113, indicating strong interest in the healthcare
sector.
STOC KS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB downgrades Mapletree Industrial
CIMB Research downgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust
, which owns factories and other industrial assets, to
'neutral' from 'outperform', citing limited upside and lower
distribution per unit estimates, but raised its target price as
it applied a lower discount rate.
The brokerage raised its target price on the stock to S$1.31
from S$1.24.
By 0210 GMT, units of Mapletree Industrial were up 0.8
percent at S$1.245. They have risen 16 percent so far this year,
compared with the FT ST Real Estate Investment Trust's
21 percent rise.
Mapletree Industrial said its distribution per unit for
April-June rose 14 percent to 2.26 Singapore cents, in line with
CIMB's estimates.
Mapletree's current valuation at 1.2 times price-to-book
value has priced in growth potential as organic growth is
expected to moderate, with more resistance to rental increases
likely in the current climate, CIMB said.
Higher asset leverage could also limit inorganic growth
through debt-funding, the brokerage added.
