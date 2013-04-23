Shares of Singapore's Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd rose
to their highest in more than three months after Australia's
competition regulator approved a deal between the budget
carrier's Australian unit and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd
.
Tiger Airways shares jumped as much as 12 percent to S$0.735
on Tuesday, their highest since Jan. 18. Some 10.7 million
shares were traded, 7.4 times the average full-day volume over
the past 30 days.
Virgin, Australia's No.2 carrier, had in October announced
plans to buy 60 percent of Tiger Australia for A$35 million
($35.9 million) and invest a further A$62.5 million to increase
the fleet size to 35 aircraft from 11 by 2018.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it
had decided not to oppose the deal on the basis that Tiger
Australia was unlikely to remain in the local market without the
Virgin investment.
"With this approval in place, Tiger Airways can now look
forward to commencing discussions with Virgin on its plans to
grow Tiger Australia, and enable it to compete more effectively
in the Australia's budget carrier space," DBS Vickers said.
UOB Kay Hian said Tiger Australia will take over some of
Tiger Airways' fleet delivery and thus free it from capital
constraints.
Tiger Airways is now free to focus on growing its business
out of Singapore and its associates in Indonesia and the
Philippines, the broker added.
1026 (0226 GMT)