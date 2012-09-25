United Overseas Bank Ltd has outperformed its
other two Singapore rivals so far this year, but still offers
attractive growth opportunities with its exposure to Southeast
Asian, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton said.
UOB has surged nearly 30 percent so far this year, beating
the benchmark Straits Times Index's 16 percent rise,
while DBS Group Holdings is up 25 percent and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's has jumped 19 percent.
Franklin Templeton's Donald Huber, who helps manage $1
billion in assets under global growth strategy portfolios,
fancies Singapore banks as they are well-capitalised, but
prefers UOB to its peers.
"We like UOB's exposure to growth in developing ASEAN
countries," New York-based Huber told Reuters in an interview.
"One of the aspects that is attractive is their focus on
lending to small and medium businesses. They have a very loyal
customer base that they are growing with as they expand outside
of Singapore," sa i d Huber, who was in Singapore for a
conference.
Last month, UOB beat market estimates with a 12 percent rise
in second-quarter net profit to S$713 million, helped by strong
fee and commission income.
Franklin's Global Growth Fund also owns Singapore-listed
commodity trader Noble Group Ltd, whose shares have
risen 18 percent so far this year.
Huber expects commodity prices to face near-term pressure,
but expects a modest recovery over the next 3-5 years, with
demand for Noble's agriculture-related businesses such as
soybeans and sugar remaining relatively resilient.
The growth fund has also invested in Apple Inc, as
well as healthcare companies with exposure to China's fast
growing market, such as Sweden's Elekta.
1731 (0931 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
13:32 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index rises slightly, led by
Wilmar International
Singapore shares were slightly higher, led by Wilmar
International Ltd, after the palm oil giant entered
into a joint venture with U.S. cereal maker Kellogg Co to
expand in China's fast-growing breakfast and snack foods market.
The Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent at
3,075.56, while MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged 0.1 percent lower.
Wilmar gained as much as 2.5 percent to S$3.27 on volume of
10.5 million shares. Wilmar was among the top traded stocks by
value in the Singapore market.
Shares of AusGroup Ltd, which provides
construction services to the mining as well as oil and gas
industries, surged after the company said it is looking to list
on the Australian Securities Exchange.
AusGroup shares rose as much as 12 percent to S$0.46, the
highest since May 20 last year. More than 40 million shares were
traded, around five times the average full-day volume over the
past 30 days.
Shares of Ezion Holdings Ltd jumped as much as 2.8
percent after the company said it had secured a charter contract
worth around $201 million and a letter of intent valued up to
$82.1 million to provide two service rigs to a national oil
company based in Southeast Asia.
1225 (0425 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:29 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-AusGroup jumps on ASX listing
hopes
Shares of AusGroup Ltd, which provides
construction services to the mining as well as oil and gas
industries, surged after the company said it is looking to list
on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
AusGroup shares rose as much as 12 percent to S$0.46, the
highest since May 20 last year. Nearly 38 million shares were
traded, 4.6 times the average full-day volume over the past 30
days. AusGroup was among the top traded stocks by both value and
volume in the Singapore market.
AusGroup, based in Australia, will demerge all of its
subsidiaries into a group headed by AGC Australia Pty Ltd. It
will then seek a sole listing of AGC on ASX, while AusGroup will
remain listed on the Singapore Exchange.
"It is the board's opinion that a sole listing of AGC on the
ASX would provide better value to shareholders compared to a
dual listing of AusGroup in Australia and Singapore,
particularly as the ASX is the world's largest mining and
resources exchange," AusGroup chief executive officer Laurie
Barlow said in a statement.
DMG & Partners Securities initiated coverage of AusGroup
with a 'buy' rating and a target price of S$0.755, citing the
company's strong earnings potential, improving margins and
bright industry outlook.
"With a strong earnings growth profile, AusGroup joins our
top picks with a high potential to double in two years," DMG
said. The broker added that AusGroup was trading at a 6.6 times
historical price-earnings ratio and 4.9 times forward PE.
1120 (0320 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:44 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Wilmar rises after JV with
Kellogg in China
Shares of Wilmar International Ltd jumped more
than 2 percent after the palm oil firm entered into a joint
venture with U.S. cereal maker Kellogg Co to expand in
China's fast-growing breakfast and snack foods market.
Wilmar shares gained as much as 2.5 percent to S$3.27 on
Tuesday. Within 90 minutes of trading, some 7.4 million Wilmar
shares -- more than half the average full-day volume over the
past 30 days -- exchanged hands.
"In the longer term, it's a positive because it allows them
to monetise their extensive distribution network in China. It's
already in place, so it is a matter of moving the goods through
the channels," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment
Research.
But Wong noted that the breakfast and snack foods market in
China is very competitive and the Chinese may not yet have a
tradition of eating cereal, compared with Western countries.
Kellogg said Wilmar will contribute infrastructure,
supply-chain scale and its sales and distribution network in
China to the 50-50 joint venture. The JV will market Kellogg's
and Pringles branded products, said the maker of Mini-Wheats and
Rice Krispies.
1030 (0230 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)