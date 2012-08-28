OCBC Investment Research upgraded instant coffee maker VIZ
Branz to 'buy' from 'hold' and raised its target price
to S$0.74 from S$0.69, on expectations of continued growth in
China and improving margins.
The company posted fourth-quarter net profit of S$3.3
million, more than double from a year ago, helped by cost
savings.
OCBC said VIZ Branz's 2012 sales in China rose 12 percent to
S$93.6 million, helping to offset a 3.2 percent fall in
Southeast Asia.
By 0230 GMT, Viz Branz rose 0.7 percent to S$0.685, and have
surged 107 percent since the start of the year, outperforming
the FT ST Fledgling Index's 16 percent rise.
Although a possible slowdown in domestic consumption in
Asian markets could be a concern, OCBC said the relative
affordability of VIZ Branz's products will help support sales.
1041 (0241 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
10:46 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DMG starts Nam Cheong with
'buy'; target S$0.29
DMG & Partners Securities initiated coverage of
Singapore-listed Malaysian offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong
Ltd with a 'buy' rating and a target price of S$0.29.
Nam Cheong shares rose as much as 2.5 percent to S$0.205 on
Tuesday. The stock has surged around 58 percent so far this
year, versus the 17 percent gain in the FT ST Small Cap Index
.
Nam Cheong is the dominant offshore support vessel builder
in Malaysia with a market share of 75 percent last year, DMG
said, adding it expects the company's net profit to double over
the next two years on the back of strong vessel sales.
The broker said Nam Cheong offers a short time to delivery
because of its build-to-stock model and the company is set to
benefit from the higher capital expenditure of Malaysia's
state-owned oil and gas company Petronas.
Petronas has budgeted 300 billion ringgit ($96.5 billion)
for capex over the next five years, an increase of 80 percent
over the previous five, in response to its falling oil
production, DMG said. "This provides a massive stimulus package
to the entire Malaysian oil and gas industry."
1040 (0240 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
10:12 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Raffles Education at 8-year low
after rights issue plan
Shares of Raffles Education Corp Ltd fell to an
eight-year low after the Singapore education services provider
announced a rights issue plan and a net loss of S$59.3 million
($47.4 million) for the financial year ended June.
Raffles shares fell as much as 8.1 percent to S$0.34, the
lowest since August 2004. More than 2 million shares changed
hands, 2.2 times the average full-day volume over the past 30
days.
"There is some concern about dilution because of the rights
issue, and their main business seems to be facing a lot of
difficulties," said a trader.
Raffles said late on Monday it plans to issue up to 170.9
million rights shares at S$0.14 each, on the basis of one rights
share for every five existing shares held by certain
shareholders.
The company also announced last week that it swung to a net
loss of S$59.3 million for its 2012 fiscal year from a net
profit of S$13.2 million a year earlier.
Raffles expects its business in China to continue being
affected by challenging operational conditions in the country.
Its operations in Vietnam had also been suspended, the company
said.
1004 (0204 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 1.2517 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 3.1095 Malaysian ringgits)