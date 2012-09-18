OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on
Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd to
S$3.06 from S$2.90, saying the market is less averse to taking
risk after the U.S. stimulus, but maintained its 'hold' rating.
Wilmar shares were down 0.6 percent at S$3.27 on Tuesday.
The stock has jumped 9 percent since the company launched its
first-ever share buyback and the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus
sparked a rally in commodities stocks last week.
OCBC said while "the market is adopting a more risk-on
approach on the back of QE3", Wilmar's fundamental outlook is
still rather muted. It advised investors to take profit when
Wilmar's share price hits S$3.40 or higher.
Crush margins in China for Wilmar's oilseeds business remain
sub-optimal due to excess capacity in the industry, while prices
of soy and other raw materials are still volatile, OCBC said.
It added that cooking oil products could continue to face
price freeze given the growing unemployment and inflationary
concerns in China. Cooking oil makers like Wilmar could face
margin compression due to rising input prices, OCBC noted.
0909 (0109 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)