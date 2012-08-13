Shares of Yanlord Land Group Ltd rose as much as 4
percent to a two-week high after Aberdeen Asset Management
raised its stake in the property developer and on expectations
it will report strong quarterly earnings.
By 0314 GMT, Yanlord was up 2.9 percent at S$1.25, and have
surged nearly 31 percent so far this year, compared to the FT ST
China Index's 1.4 percent gain.
Aberdeen Asset Management Asia bought 2 million shares at
S$1.2192 each in Yanlord, raising its stake in the company to
5.0793 percent from 4.9767 percent, according to a stock
exchange filing.
"People are expecting quite a strong set of earnings, partly
because of low base last year and also improving residential
sales in China," said an analyst who declined to be named.
The property developer will report its second-quarter
earnings later in the day after the market closes.
Developers in China are benefitting from an improvement in
China's home market. CapitaLand said earlier this
month it expects residential sales in the world's second largest
economy to continue improving for the rest of the year, while
the average home price in China's 100 major cities edged up in
July for the second straight month.
For related statement click
1121 (0321 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:52 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB raises UOL target price
CIMB Research raised its target price for property developer
UOL Group to S$6.23 from S$5.47, to reflect its latest
land acquisition and higher prices for a residential development
in Singapore.
By 0201 GMT, UOL shares fell 2 percent to S$5.34. The stock
has gained 33 percent so far this year, compared with the FT ST
Mid Cap Index's 19.6 percent rise.
UOL posted a 19 percent fall in its net profit at S$171.7
million for the second quarter, as lower development proceeds
were offset by modest growth in hotel revenues and rentals.
CIMB said UOL's hotel earnings beyond 2012 will be driven by
Parkroyal and Pan Pacific Serviced Suites in Singapore.
UOL clinched a site at Bright Hill in Singapore for a steep
price of S$722 per square foot, CIMB said, but noted that its
management expects to sell units at S$1,250-1,300 per square
foot.
"Asset valuations remain supported by robust rents, with new
hotels and residential launches being further share price
drivers," said CIMB.
For related statement click
1004 (0204 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
9:31 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Brokers cut Genting Singapore
target price on Q2 miss
Casino operator Genting Singapore reported
second-quarter earnings that missed expectations, prompting
several brokerages to cut their target prices and its shares to
fall to a two-week low.
By 0127 GMT, shares of Genting were down 2.7 percent at
S$1.245, and have fallen about 17 percent so far this year,
underperforming the Straits Times Index's 15 percent
rise. Earlier in the session, Genting fell to an intraday low of
3.5 percent.
Genting, which owns one of Singapore's two
multibillion-dollar casino complexes, posted lower quarterly
core earnings that missed expectations as gaming revenue fell
and expenses rose.
CIMB Research lowered its target price for Genting to S$1.60
from S$1.95, but maintained its 'outperform' rating, after
cutting its assumptions for gaming revenue in the VIP and mass
market segments.
"We believe this is due more to the (casino's) more prudent
policy on credit following the negative swing in the second
quarter macro environment rather than a sharp contraction in the
business," said CIMB in a report.
The brokerage cut its 2012-2014 earnings per share estimates
by 20-24 percent.
OCBC Investment Research also lowered its target price for
Genting to S$1.66 from S$1.97, but noted that management expects
a weaker economic outlook to present acquisition opportunities.
It maintained its 'buy' rating on Genting.
Another brokerage Citigroup cut Genting's target price to
S$1.34 from S$1.40 and maintained a 'neutral' rating.
For related story click
0927 (0127 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)