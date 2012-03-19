March 19 Arabica coffee, raw sugar and U.S. cocoa futures trading on ICE closed higher on Monday, joining the firm Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index as the dollar dropped. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.66 0.25 1.0% 25.21 25.71 38,808 Sugar JUL 24.55 0.28 1.2% 24.13 24.58 26,829 Cocoa MAY 2289 33 1.5% 2,242 2,304 9,410 Cocoa JUL 2313 33 1.5% 2,266 2,326 3,724 Coffee MAR 182.5 1.15 0.6% 183.05 184.80 18 Coffee MAY 183.5 1.15 0.6% 182.00 185.25 9,592 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 89,999 114,966 88,926 ICE COCOA 16,326 24,162 19,194 ICE COFFEE 20,042 24,674 19,821 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures rose 0.25 cent to close at 25.66 cents a lb. * Market firmer on speculative buying - brokers. * Raw sugar open interest on Friday at 726,954 lots - highest since Feb. 29 and up for 5 straight sessions - ICE data. * Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith said market near the "top of its range" on short-term fund buying. * Longer-term outlook for market bearish given news that investors sharply cut net long positions in market, especially given prospect of large crops in Brazil and India, the world's top 2 producers of sugar. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas climbed 1.15 cents to settle at $1.8350 per lb. * "It's up on the weak dollar and some short-covering by trend-following funds." - Nick Gentile, chief trader for commodity firm Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey. * The May contract has been range bound since falling to a 17-month low a week ago. * Speculators added to their already large net short position in the week ended March 13, reaching 19,015 contracts, the most since May 2007 - Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data Friday. * ICE certified arabica stocks inched down by 1,135 bags to 1,551,179 bags, with a light 2,649 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * May cocoa contract gained $33, or 1.5 percent, to close at $2,289 per tonne. * Market turned higher on short-covering - traders. * The strong sterling against the U.S. dollar also helped lift the market - traders. * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,025,000 tonnes for the season to March 18, exporters estimated on Monday, compared with 1,039,121 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. * Patchy rains and hot weather last week in Ivory Coast's principal cocoa growing regions have raised concerns over the top grower's April-to-September mid-crop development - farmers, analysts. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)