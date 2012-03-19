March 19 Arabica coffee, raw sugar and U.S.
cocoa futures trading on ICE closed higher on Monday, joining
the firm Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index as the
dollar dropped.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 25.66 0.25 1.0% 25.21 25.71 38,808
Sugar JUL 24.55 0.28 1.2% 24.13 24.58 26,829
Cocoa MAY 2289 33 1.5% 2,242 2,304 9,410
Cocoa JUL 2313 33 1.5% 2,266 2,326 3,724
Coffee MAR 182.5 1.15 0.6% 183.05 184.80 18
Coffee MAY 183.5 1.15 0.6% 182.00 185.25 9,592
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 89,999 114,966 88,926
ICE COCOA 16,326 24,162 19,194
ICE COFFEE 20,042 24,674 19,821
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures rose 0.25 cent to close at
25.66 cents a lb.
* Market firmer on speculative buying - brokers.
* Raw sugar open interest on Friday at 726,954 lots -
highest since Feb. 29 and up for 5 straight sessions - ICE data.
* Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith said market
near the "top of its range" on short-term fund buying.
* Longer-term outlook for market bearish given news that
investors sharply cut net long positions in market, especially
given prospect of large crops in Brazil and India, the world's
top 2 producers of sugar.
ARABICA COFFEE
* May arabicas climbed 1.15 cents to settle at
$1.8350 per lb.
* "It's up on the weak dollar and some short-covering by
trend-following funds." - Nick Gentile, chief trader for
commodity firm Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey.
* The May contract has been range bound since falling to a
17-month low a week ago.
* Speculators added to their already large net short
position in the week ended March 13, reaching 19,015 contracts,
the most since May 2007 - Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) data Friday.
* ICE certified arabica stocks inched down by 1,135 bags to
1,551,179 bags, with a light 2,649 bags pending grading - ICE
data.
COCOA
* May cocoa contract gained $33, or 1.5 percent, to
close at $2,289 per tonne.
* Market turned higher on short-covering - traders.
* The strong sterling against the U.S. dollar also
helped lift the market - traders.
* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 1,025,000 tonnes for the season to March 18, exporters
estimated on Monday, compared with 1,039,121 tonnes in the same
period of the previous season.
* Patchy rains and hot weather last week in Ivory Coast's
principal cocoa growing regions have raised concerns over the
top grower's April-to-September mid-crop development - farmers,
analysts.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)