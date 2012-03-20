March 20 U.S. cocoa futures soared on Tuesday, closing up more than 3 percent on concerns about the falling quality of beans in top grower Ivory Coast and rising above previous technical resistance. Raw sugar closed lower after hitting a three-week high, while arabica coffee futures ended up a shade. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.61 -0.05 -0.2% 25.38 26.20 54,457 Sugar JUL 24.56 0.01 0.0% 24.33 25.00 44,228 Cocoa MAY 2372 83 3.6% 2,285 2,388 13,447 Cocoa JUL 2394 81 3.5% 2,310 2,412 3,641 Coffee MAR 183.1 0.6 0.3% 182.75 185.10 5 Coffee MAY 183.6 0.1 0.1% 182.35 185.50 9,210 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 143,927 115,660 89,227 ICE COCOA 22,634 23,917 19,216 ICE COFFEE 16,551 24,441 19,868 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures inched down 0.05 cent to settle at 25.61 cents a lb. * Market hit by producer sales after touching 3-week high - brokers. * Sugar advance fueled by initial commercial and fund buying - traders said. * May contract goes past 200-day moving average at 26.10 cents, but could not generate follow-through momentum. * Market supported also by worries Brazil's center-south cane crop may see lower-than-expected output and dry weather. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas finished up 0.10 cent to close at $1.8360 per lb. * Arabica futures saw choppy dealings, remaining little changed throughout the session. * Market remained at technically oversold levels, where it has been for more than two weeks, on the 14-day relative strength index. * Some roaster buying helped prevent deeper losses while light long liquidation added some pressure as the market remained rangebound after falling to a 17-month low early last week - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks dropped by 700 bags to 1,550,479 bags, with 3,289 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * May cocoa contract jumped $83, or 3.6 percent, to finish at $2,387 per tonne. * Cocoa futures jumped on short-covering, as market participants expressed concern about the falling quality of beans in Ivory Coast - traders. * Exporters in Ivory Coast said on Monday, they were concerned by the rise in the level of Free Fatty Acids (FFA) in the cocoa arriving at the ports there because of the small size and poor quality of beans as a result of a prolonged four-month drought. * The benchmark May contract initially felt technical resistance around the 100-day moving average at $2,350, but extended its gains above the level late in the session - traders. * Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's growing regions fell further last week as buyers showed little interest in the mostly poor quality beans from farms - farmers, buyers. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)