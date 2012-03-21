March 21 Arabica coffee futures closed higher Wednesday on investor and speculative short-covering. Raw sugar faded at the close when producer sales hit the market. Cocoa settled easier. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.33 -0.28 -1.1% 25.30 25.99 44,075 Sugar JUL 24.2 -0.36 -1.5% 24.18 24.85 30,909 Cocoa MAY 2359 -13 -0.6% 2,327 2,416 13,264 Cocoa JUL 2380 -14 -0.6% 2,354 2,435 3,656 Coffee MAY 184.7 1.1 0.6% 182.50 188.45 13,289 Coffee JUL 187.35 1 0.5% 185.25 191.05 4,071 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 99,406 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 21,015 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 20,433 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE declined 0.28 cent to close 25.33 cents a lb. * Market advance scuppered by producer sales from top grower Brazil - brokers. * Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith some worries about overall health of Brazil's center-south harvest. * Smith said if output runs at healthy level, raws will "not be able to sustain the upper end of the range" around 26.50 cents, basis May. * Market turning its focus to the coming center-south cane crop in No. 1 producer and exporter Brazil. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas increased 1.10 cents to conclude at $1.847 per lb, having hit an intra-day top of $1.8845. * Arabica futures gain on technical inspired speculative buying - brokers. * Market was oversold and due for a rebound after sinking to a 17-month low early next week. * Large Brazilian coffee crop should keep arabica futures under the gun for previous weeks. * ICE certified arabica stocks dropped by 700 bags to 1,550,479 bags, with 3,289 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * May cocoa contract lost $13 or 0.5 percent to finish at $2,359 per tonne. * Cocoa futures in consolidation mode - brokers. * Smith said dealings in the market have been "choppy." * Poor quality beans from top producer Ivory Coast may keep losses to a minimum. (Reporting by Rene Pastor)