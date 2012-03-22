Sri Lankan shares snap four sessions of falls
COLOMBO, June 9 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly firmer on Friday, snapping four straight sessions of falls, on foreign investor buying in select stocks.
March 22 Arabica coffee and cocoa futures closed lower Thursday on technically inspired speculative chart sales, but sugar posted modest gains although it stayed below a key technical level at 26 cents a lb. 2:01 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.91 0.58 2.3% 25.28 26.10 47,244 Sugar JUL 24.72 0.52 2.2% 24.15 24.89 29,182 Cocoa MAY 2285 -74 -3.1% 2,279 2,354 12,009 Cocoa JUL 2309 -71 -3.0% 2,303 2,379 4,681 Coffee MAY 176.95 -7.75 -4.2% 174.45 185.30 20,416 Coffee JUL 179.75 -7.6 -4.1% 177.30 187.80 8,294 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 98,021 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 19,294 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 36,192 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.58 cent, or 2.28 percent, to end at 25.91 cents a lb. * Market up on speculative short-covering - brokers. * May contract unable to get past firm resistance at 26 and then 26.50 cents - the brokers said. * Looming harvest in top producer Brazil's center-south region putting a lid on advance. * Longer-term outlook for sugar seen bearish due bumper supplies in second half of 2012. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas dropped 7.75 cents, or 4.2 percent, to close at $1.7695 per lb. * Intra-session low of $1.798 lowest for spot market in 17 months, Thomson Reuters data. * Large Brazilian coffee crop should keep arabica futures on defensive going forward - brokers. * Market support believed sitting at $1.75 - the brokers said. COCOA * May cocoa contract declined $74 or by 3.14 percent to finish at $2,285 per tonne. * Cocoa futures sink on investor sales - brokers. * Looming start of mid-crop harvest in top producer Ivory Coast may have added to market pressure - the brokers said. * Market also took note of news that mid-crop in Brazil's Bahia state may be biggest in seven years. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)
NEW YORK, June 9 For the last U.S.-based manufacturer of the red and white striped candy cane that is a ubiquitous North American holiday season treat, the sugar supply deal struck between Mexico and Washington is anything but sweet.