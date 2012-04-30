April 30 U.S. cocoa futures closed down 3.9
percent on Monday, paring losses after sinking 7.1 percent on
heavy long liquidation and chart-based selling after tumbling
below the 100-day moving average.
Raw sugar turned lower on month-end liquidation late in the
session, to finish at a one-year low, while arabica coffee
consolidated up, bucking the day's weak trend on the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 21.17 -0.05 -0.2% 21.20 21.43 4,970
Sugar JUL 21.12 -0.09 -0.4% 20.96 21.45 44,326
Cocoa MAY 2263 -101 -4.3% 2,242 2,383 17
Cocoa JUL 2219 -90 -3.9% 2,146 2,333 24,855
Coffee MAY 177.95 2.95 1.7% 174.75 178.60 25
Coffee JUL 179.55 3.05 1.7% 175.65 179.90 8,707
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 91,598 127,022 92,354
ICE COCOA 34,578 27,595 20,108
ICE COFFEE 14,366 29,832 20,832
RAW SUGAR
* May raw sugar futures on ICE settled down 0.05 cent
at 21.17 cents per lb.
* Most-active July dropped 0.09 cent to close at
21.21 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the second
position since May 9, 2011.
* July closed the month down 11 percent, the biggest monthly
drop in seven months for the second position.
* Market drifts within a few points of unchanged as trade
eyes expiry of spot May contract - brokers.
* "Everybody is trying to figure out how much delivery would
be," said Newedge USA sugar expert Alex Oliveira.
* Brokers said consensus on deliveries would be about
400,000 to 700,000 tonnes of sugar.
* The spread between May and July contracts largely flat for
most of the session, with May seeing a premium of up to 7 points
during trade.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas climbed 3.05 cents to settle at
$1.7955 per lb.
* For the month, July closed down 3 percent, the fifth
straight monthly loss.
* Market continued to consolidate after last week's sharp
move lower to an 18-month low - traders.
* Market ignored the strong U.S. dollar and weak
commodity complex.
* World coffee exports in March fell to 9.88 million 60-kg
bags, down 6.6 percent from 10.59 million bags in the same month
last year - International Coffee Organization.
* Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica
futures and options while they raised their net long position in
Liffe robusta coffee - exchange data.
COCOA
* July cocoa dropped $90, or 3.9 percent, to settle
at $2,219 per tonne, well below the 100-day moving average at
$2,279.
* July moved in a wide $187 range, dropping 7.1 percent to
an intraday low at $2,146 per tonne.
* On the month, July closed down 1.2 percent.
* The market moved higher early in the session but turned
lower as buying interest dried up, attracting long liquidation
in thin dealings - traders.
* The market tumbled on waves of sell-stops, heavily
inflating the volume - traders.
* The market fell in tandem with Liffe futures.
* The volatile move lower on the day did not trigger ICE's
newly established circuit breaker, which requires a move of 100
points within 15 second - ICE.
* Speculators trimmed their net short position in ICE cocoa
futures and options while they raised their net long position in
Liffe cocoa - exchange data.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)