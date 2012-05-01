May 1 U.S. cocoa futures on ICE closed up 4.5 percent at a five-week high on Tuesday, correcting up from the previous session's dramatic tumble and soaring on short-covering in modest volume, traders said. Raw sugar closed at the lowest level in nearly one year on Brazilian harvest pressure, while arabica coffee closed higher in thin, consolidative dealings. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 20.95 -0.17 -0.8% 20.77 21.14 41,660 Sugar OCT 21.39 -0.14 -0.7% 21.28 21.58 21,421 Cocoa MAY 2359 96 4.2% 2,268 2,376 7 Cocoa JUL 2319 100 4.5% 2,193 2,356 17,482 Coffee MAY 182.85 4.9 2.8% 176.00 180.80 22 Coffee JUL 184.15 4.6 2.6% 177.15 184.60 15,123 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 83,336 125,411 92,637 ICE COCOA 23,684 26,742 20,128 ICE COFFEE 21,330 29,796 20,831 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July eased 0.17 cent, or 0.8 percent, to end at 20.95 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the second position since May 11, 2011. * Market reels from investor sales - brokers. * Harvest of Brazil's main center-south cane area and soft consumer demand combined to push raw sugar to its lowest level in almost a year, basis spot month. * Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at Newedge USA, said robust supplies "will put a lot of pressure" on sugar futures. * A failure by key July to hold the area of 20.40-20.50 cents representing the year low in 2011 may lead to a fall below 20 cents. * Trades below 20 cents would be the first time raw sugar has traded under that mark since September 1, 2010, Thomson Reuters data showed. * The market digested delivery of 13,440 lots or 682,783 tonnes of raw sugar at expiration of the May contract. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas rose 4.60 cents, or 2.6 percent, to finish at $1.8415 per lb. * "Coffee's higher because of speculative interest on the buy-side and there's no coffee coming out Brazil." - veteran coffee dealer in New York. * Market continued to consolidate in sideways dealings after hitting an 18-month low at $1.7390 per lb in mid-April - traders. * Brazil's key coffee areas suffered another dry month in important areas in April, data from forecaster Somar showed on Monday, dryness that is likely to limit the potential for beans to swell out in the final weeks before the harvest begins. * Robusta coffee bean exports from Indonesia's main growing area in Sumatra fell 57 percent in April from a year earlier, as falling prices and dwindling stocks caused many producers to hold onto supplies. COCOA * July cocoa closed up $100, or 4.5 percent, at $2,319 per tonne, the highest since March 28, after soaring 6.2 percent to a session high at $2,356. * The market has seen a volatile week so far, with July moving in a wide $163 range, following Monday's large $187 range. * "It's a mixture of some spec short-covering, some new longs as we rejected the lows of yesterday." - Drew Geraghty, a commodity broker at ICAP North America in New Jersey. * Open interest jumped to 182,814 lots on April 30, the highest level in nearly six months, while Monday's volume jumped to nearly 36,000 lots, a two-week high - ICE data. * Ghana's cocoa regulator Cocobod is investigating a shortfall of around 70,000 tonnes of beans between official cocoa purchases and its inventory after buyers reported inflated volumes, a Cocobod official told Reuters. * Cocoa bean exports from Indonesia's main growing island more than quadrupled in April as producers shipped more beans to take advantage of lower export taxes and domestic grinding demand eased. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)