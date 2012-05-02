May 2 Raw sugar futures dropped nearly 2 percent
on Wednesday to close at their lowest in a year on speculative
selling and India's announcement that it will increase its sugar
exports.
U.S. cocoa futures bucked the day's weak trend in
commodities and inched up to settle at a five-week high in
consolidative dealings after two wild sessions. Arabica coffee
ended lower after a choppy and lightly dealt session on
spillover pressure from the mostly weak commodity complex.
2:02 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.55 -0.4 -1.9% 20.50 21.10 54,563
Sugar OCT 20.99 -0.4 -1.9% 20.96 21.51 25,438
Cocoa MAY 2372 13 0.6% 000 000
Cocoa JUL 2342 23 1.0% 2,313 2,354 12,623
Coffee MAY 181.3 -1.55 -0.9% 182.45 182.90 3
Coffee JUL 182.75 -1.4 -0.8% 181.25 185.40 9,681
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 102,750 124,428 92,773
ICE COCOA 19,046 27,199 20,224
ICE COFFEE 15,699 29,494 20,826
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July dipped 0.40 cent, or 1.9 percent,
to settle at 20.55 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the
second position since May 6, 2011.
* Market sinks to near a 1-year low due to speculative fund
sales, weighed down by bearish fundamentals - brokers.
* "You can't really be long sugar," said Nick Gentile, chief
of trading for commodity fund Atlantic Capital Advisors in New
Jersey.
* Market under pressure from sugar harvest in Brazil's
center-south region.
* India announced it is increasing sugar exports going
forward.
* Gentile said bearish influence in market will not abate
unless adverse weather impacts the harvest and transport of
sugar from Brazil.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas closed down 1.40 cents, or 0.8
percent, to settle at $1.8275 per lb.
* "The market seems to have hit a flat spot, demand-wise.
There's certainly more coffee around than most people
anticipated there would be." - one U.S. dealer.
* "We have very weak cash signals, differentials are getting
cheap." - dealer.
* Market was little changed and choppy for most of the
session, moving back and forth on both sides of unchanged
multiple times.
* Market pressure from the weak commodity complex and firm
U.S. dollar - traders.
* Colombia's mid-crop coffee harvest may be so weak this
year that total 2012 output could be dragged to a four decade
low, hobbling the Andean nation's bid to recoup historic
production levels within four years - growers.
COCOA
* July cocoa closed up $23, or 1 percent, at $2,342
per tonne, the strongest settlement since March 27.
* Cocoa was the only commodity on the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index that closed in positive
territory - Thomson Reuters preliminary data.
* Market consolidated higher following two volatile sessions
that tumbled 7.1 percent intraday on Monday, on chart-based
selling on the last day of April, then soared 6.2 percent to a
five-week high due to short-covering.
* Some support came from a cocoa shortfall in No. 2 grower
Ghana - traders.
* Ghana's cocoa regulator, Cocobod, is investigating a
shortfall of around 70,000 tonnes of beans between official
cocoa purchases and its inventory after buyers reported inflated
volumes, a Cocobod official told Reuters.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)