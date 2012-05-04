May 4 Arabica coffee futures inched down in thin
dealings to settle at the lowest level in 19 months on Friday,
in options-related dealings and on chart-based weakness after
falling through key levels in the previous session.
Raw sugar futures closed up, extending its gains after
rebounding from a one-year low earlier this week. U.S. cocoa
futures on the coattails of the weak sterling.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.81 0.16 0.8% 20.62 21.00 33,873
Sugar OCT 21.18 0.11 0.5% 21.03 21.36 15,944
Cocoa MAY 2312 -20 -0.9% 000 000
Cocoa JUL 2289 -18 -0.8% 2,272 2,341 7,093
Coffee MAY 173.5 -0.8 -0.5% 173.40 175.45 23
Coffee JUL 174.6 -1.2 -0.7% 174.25 177.75 8,361
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 65,409 122,816 92,901
ICE COCOA 12,638 27,345 20,198
ICE COFFEE 13,613 29,564 20,781
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July rose 0.16 cent to settle at 20.81
cents per lb.
* On the week, the market is down 1.9 percent, falling for
the sixth consecutive week.
* Short-covering from oversold condition gives market a
lift.
* Relative strength index reading stood at 27, from 20 the
previous day. A reading under 30 means market is oversold.
* Fundamentally, sugar seen struggling from bumper supplies.
* "There's still too much supply out there," said Alex
Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokerage Newedge USA.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas closed down 1.20 cents, or 0.7
percent, at $1.7460 per lb, the lowest settlement for the second
position contract since October 2010.
* The July contract settled the week down 1.1 percent.
* Market viewed as technically weak after closing below the
40-day moving average at $1.8275 per lb and 26-day moving
average at $1.8079 on Thursday - traders.
* "The roasters, every time they're patient and wait, the
market comes to them and they buy it cheaper, so there's not
really a drive on the part of the roaster to buy it." - one U.S.
dealer.
* Options related dealings kept the July futures contract
around $1.75, ahead of the June options expiry next Friday.
Dealers said there was heavy open interest at the $1.75 strike
level.
* Robusta futures trading on Liffe rallied, causing the
arabica/robusta arbitrage to narrow significantly to around 83
cents per lb from 86 cents.
* ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 2,920 bags to
1,513,516 bags by May 3, with 18,200 bags pending grading - ICE
data.
COCOA
* July cocoa closed down $18, or 0.8 percent, to end
at $2,289 per tonne.
* On the week, July closed down 0.9 percent.
* Market moved lower along with the weak sterling and
lower commodity complex - traders.
* ICE certified cocoa stock dropped 4,069 bags to 5,307,480
on May 3 - exchange data.
* Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate
products maker, expects double digit growth in its sales to Asia
for the foreseeable future - chief executive.
* The World Bank is investing $55 million in London-based
soft commodities company Armajaro Trading Limited in a move
linked to soaring demand for ethically sourced cocoa - both
parties said.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)