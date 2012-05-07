May 7 Arabica coffee futures closed up a shade
Monday on bargain buying after inching down to a 19-month low.
The softs complex settled firmer, bucking the day's weak
trend in commodities in thin dealings, with U.S. cocoa getting a
3 percent lift from stronger sterling while raw sugar rose on
speculative buying.
2:02 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 21.05 0.24 1.2% 20.70 21.17 26,987
Sugar OCT 21.38 0.2 0.9% 21.07 21.47 12,614
Cocoa MAY 2378 66 2.9% 000 000
Cocoa JUL 2357 68 3.0% 2,251 2,363 9,118
Coffee MAY 174.15 0.65 0.4% 173.50 174.35 12
Coffee JUL 175.2 0.6 0.3% 173.60 176.20 7,121
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 47,861 122,056 92,933
ICE COCOA 14,211 27,086 20,200
ICE COFFEE 11,843 29,541 20,801
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July gained 0.24 cent, or 1.2 percent,
to close at 21.05 cents per lb.
* Market up on thin speculative buying - brokers.
* Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith said solid support
seen at 20.50 cents area in key July contract.
* Fundamentally, market is "well supplied" with sugar, says
Smith.
* Raw sugar futures tone quiet, especially given holiday in
London.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas finished up 0.60 cent, or 0.3
percent, at $1.7520 per lb.
* July contract dropped to an intraday low at $1.7360 per
lb, the lowest since October 2010.
* Market felt spillover weakness from the weak commodity
complex earlier but turned slightly higher in thin dealings -
traders.
* "You're seeing an exhaustion of selling." - Spencer
Patton, founder and chief investment officer of Steel Vine
Investment in Chicago.
* "I would attribute the strength to people finding a big
discount in coffee compared with any other commodity class out
there." - Patton.
* June options expiry is Friday, with notable open interest
at the $1.75/lb strike level - traders.
* Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica
futures and options by a small 348 lots to 18,684 lots in the
week ending May 1 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data Friday.
COCOA
* July cocoa settled up $68, or 3 percent, at $2,357
per tonne.
* Cocoa jumped in thin dealings as participants in London
were away from their desks for a holiday.
* Market moved higher along with the strong sterling
against the U.S. dollar - traders.
* Top grower Ivory Coast received some rain in its cocoa
belt last week following a dry spell that hurt last season's
main crop.
* Speculators cut their net short position in cocoa futures
and options by 2,861 lots to 26, 565 lots by May 1 - CFTC data.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)