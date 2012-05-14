May 14 Raw sugar futures closed up a shade on
Monday when commercial buying pushed them into positive
territory after they fell to a 20-month low on risk-off selling.
Arabica coffee futures also ended slightly higher after
feeling spillover weakness as the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB
index dropped to a 19-month low, while U.S. cocoa closed
lower.
2:07 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.27 0.05 0.3% 20.07 20.29 24,511
Sugar OCT 20.65 0.03 0.2% 20.50 20.66 9,174
Cocoa MAY 2321 -51 -2.2% 2,339 2,343 6
Cocoa JUL 2261 -58 -2.5% 2,220 2,303 11,106
Coffee MAY 177.4 0.85 0.5% 173.60 174.50 20
Coffee JUL 177.95 0.8 0.5% 173.90 178.30 10,091
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 42,300 118,535 92,904
ICE COCOA 18,731 26,142 20,210
ICE COFFEE 14,483 27,029 20,732
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July settled up 0.05 cent at
20.27 cents per lb.
* July dropped to a 20-month low at 20.07 cents in early
dealings, on a spot-contract basis.
* Market slightly weaker for most of the session on investor
sales with consumer buying trimming its losses, brokers said.
* Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said attempts to push
key July contract under 20 cents runs into possible consumer
buying.
* Market under severe pressure from the ongoing harvest of
top producer Brazil's main center-south cane crop.
* There is also the prospect that India will be exporting an
additional 1.0 million tonnes of sugar in the weeks ahead.
* Macro factors placed sugar on the defensive.
* "Everybody is worried to death about the European
situation," Scoville said, adding this will continue to weigh on
commodity markets going forward.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas futures inched up 0.80 cents to close
at $1.7795 per lb.
* Market dropped to a session low at $1.7390 per lb, near
last week's 20-month low at $1.7220.
* Arabica futures fell earlier in the session, on pressure
from the strong U.S. dollar and spillover pressure from the weak
commodity complex - traders.
* Arabica pared its losses and eventually turned slightly
higher as bargain hunters bought the lows - traders.
* Speculators increased their net short position by 2,187
lots to 20,873 lots, in the week ending May 8 - U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data Friday.
* ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 3,898 bags to
1,515,592 bags, with 23,888 bags pending grading - ICE data.
* LIFFE robusta futures rallied to the highest level in
nearly eight months for the third straight day, bringing the
arabica premium over robusta to around 80 cents per lb, the
lowest level since June 2010.
COCOA
* July cocoa closed down $58, or 2.5 percent, at
$2,261 per tonne.
* July dropped 4.3 percent intraday to a two-week low at
$2,220.
* Market fell easily in light volume, ignoring the firm
sterling against the U.S. dollar.
* Risk-off selling on macro-economic concerns on the
potential for Greece to exit the euro zone - traders.
* Speculators trimmed their net short position for the third
straight week, in the week to May 8, cutting 5,028 lots to
21,537 lots - CFTC.
* Abundant rains across most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa
producing regions well into last week are helping create ideal
conditions for the development of the mid-crop - farmers,
analysts.
* Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's industry regulator
Cocobod reached 744,298 tonnes by May 3 since the start of the
season, down 6.7 percent on the same period last year - Cocobod
data seen by Reuters on Monday.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)