May 15 Raw sugar, arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa
futures settled up slightly in thin trading Tuesday in sympathy
with the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index which inched
higher for the first time in six sessions.
1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar JUL 20.4 0.13 0.6% 20.30 20.69 37,080
Sugar OCT 20.79 0.14 0.7% 20.65 21.04 15,103
Cocoa MAY 2278 -43 -1.9% 000 000
Cocoa JUL 2268 7 0.3% 2,234 2,282 8,018
Coffee MAY 177.05 -0.35 -0.2% 0.00 0.00 1
Coffee JUL 178.4 0.45 0.3% 177.05 181.60 12,895
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 64,280 118,368 92,833
ICE COCOA 12,852 25,443 20,228
ICE COFFEE 19,597 26,465 20,715
RAW SUGAR
* Most-active July finished up 0.13 cent at
20.40 cents per lb.
* July dropped to a 20-month low at 20.07 cents on Monday,
on a spot-contract basis.
* Market recovered after the psychological support level of
20 cents held in the previous session - traders.
* Thailand, the world's second-biggest sugar exporter, has
ended its 2011/12 crushing season and produced a record 10.2
million tonnes of sugar, the Office of Cane and Sugar Board
(OCSB) said on Tuesday, adding that might lead to record exports
this year.
ARABICA COFFEE
* July arabicas futures crept up 0.45 cent to settle
at $1.7840 per lb.
* Market remained rangebound after hitting a 20-month low
last week at $1.7220.
* U.S. consumers should be paying less for their Folgers and
Dunkin' Donuts coffee shortly, after J.M. Smucker Co said on
Tuesday it was cutting prices on its brands by an average of 6
percent.
* The International Coffee Organization (ICO) estimates
global coffee consumption grew 1.7 percent in 2011 though growth
was below the average annual rate.
COCOA
* July cocoa inched up $7 to settle at $2,268 per
tonne.
* Market was choppy in light dealings.
* Cocoa futures were pressured by the weak sterling
against the U.S. dollar and origin selling, but lifted by
spillover support in the commodity complex, which was slightly
higher - traders.
* Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's main growing
regions rose last week, supported by improved quality of beans
and firm demand from buyers for export and local grinding -
farmers, buyers.
* Cocoa grinding in Brazil rose 6 percent in April compared
to the same month last year to 20,009 tonnes - industry data.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York)